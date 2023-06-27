Rupee Beer Launches Philadelphia Distribution

BOSTON, Mass.— Rupee Beer announces its entry into the Philadelphia market as market as expansion plans to bring Indian craft beer to America.

Rupee Beer is specially brewed to pair with Indian, spicy and world cuisine by world renowned master beer brewer and Indian chef. It is the first Indian-inspired beer to bridge the gap between world cuisine and craft brewing, with placement at select Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Costco & Total Wine locations.

Rupee is growing the presence of its multi award winning lager at 4.75% ABV fast, with availability across 12+ states.

Brothers Van & Sumit Sharma, sons of Indian restaurateurs in the business internationally for over half a century, found themselves continually frustrated they could not find any Indian beer in Maine – the least diverse state in America where their family immigrated to from the United Kingdom & Germany in the early 90’s.

They decided to not only create their own beer, but set out to game change the food & beverage industry in a bold and diverse way. The Sharma brothers strategically partnered with global craft brewing legend Alan Pugsley, 40+ year master beer brewer, lover of Indian food as a British expat, and creator of over 80+ global beer brands, to create Rupee Beer and re-write everything society understands about craft lager as it relates to spicy world cuisine.

“Philadelphia is a great market for beer and we are excited to now be available across the city at Indian and international restaurants, as well as local bottle shops and grocery stores.”

Brewed with pristine quality in mind and premium rice, maize, malt, and three types of hops, Rupee Beer dismantles the traditional lager experience by lowering levels of carbonation to allow for a more comfortable and enjoyable dining experience.

