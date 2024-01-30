Rupee Beer Increases NYC Footprint

NEW YORK, N.Y.— When you think of beer, you wouldn’t necessarily think of India, now the most populated country in the world. That is about to change in 2024. Rupee Beer is on a global mission to become a household name in the food & beverage world, with its range of easy-to-drink beers, inspired by India, and brewed for a modern world drinker.

Named Best Beer for World Food, one of 2024’s Top Beer Industry Trends, and Top 15 People to Watch in Craft Beer, Rupee is an Indian inspired-line of easy-to-drink beers crafted by a world-renowned master beer brewer & Indian chef.

Already having made a splash in the restaurant & beer segment, Rupee’s fast growing appeal has allowed the brand to continue expansion into new markets across the United States.

“Rupee is no longer exclusively just an Indian brand. Our brand and story will always be Indian at heart, and now we are sold into a variety of international restaurants outside the Indian category ranging from Asian, Middle Eastern, Caribbean, and Mexican.”

Brewed with pristine quality in mind using premium basmati rice, maize, malt, and three types of unique hops, Rupee Beer dismantles the traditional beer experience by lowering levels of carbonation to allow drinkers to not feel uncomfortably full and gassy when pairing with their favorite international foods.

To support Rupee’s upward growth, the brand will now be exclusively distributed via Union Beer, a Sheehan Family Company across New York City and Long Island. The NYC market will be a key focus for the brand this year, re-introducing Rupee’s flagship Basmati Rice Lager, year-round India Pale Ale and summer seasonal Mango Wheat Ale across the city.

About Rupee Beer

Brothers Vanit & Sumit Sharma, sons of Indian restaurateurs in the business internationally for over 50 years, found it frustrating to find Indian beer in Maine – the least diverse state in America where their family immigrated to from the United Kingdom & Germany in the early 90’s.

They decided to not only create a line of their own beer, but set out to game change the food & beverage industry in a bold and diverse way.

The Sharma brothers strategically partnered with global craft brewing legend Alan Pugsley, 40+ year master beer brewer, lover of Indian food as a British expat, and creator of over 100+ global beer brands, to create Rupee Beer and re-write everything society understands about craft beer as it relates to spicy world cuisine.

For More Information:

https://www.rupeebeer.com/