Rupee Beer Becomes Enters Costco, Whole Foods & Total Wine

Brothers Vanit & Sumit Sharma always found it frustrating Indian beer was hard to source in the early 90s in many parts of America. Their family immigrated to the U.S. after living between Kenya, India, England & Germany. Both grew up the sons of Indian restauranteurs which their family has been in for over 45+ years.

They strategically partnered with global brewing legend Alan Pugsley, co-founder of Shipyard & several other brands, 40+ year master beer brewer, lover of Indian food as a British expat, & most notably known as the Johnny Appleseed of craft brewing. What started as an idea trying to solve a real problem of sourcing Indian beer, has now grown into dialogue of increasing ethnic diversity within the craft brewing scene which is still one of the least diverse industries to operate in.

Rupee Beer is in hyper-growth mode expanding rapidly across the United States and this week announced its entrance into three top U.S. national chain accounts – Costco, Whole Foods & Total Wine. Rupee is available at select regional stores across these three chains and the first Indian inspired beer to be available at all three brands. In addition to this, Rupee’s stronghold remains within the Indian/South Asian restaurant scene where they continue to be a lager of choice.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS:

Brewed by a world renowned master beer brewer & an award winning Indian chef with a combined 85 years international industry experience in the food & beverage arena

1 year of R&D: specially crafted recipe formulated with science to pair with Indian, spicy, & world flavors

Brewed with top quality & premium rice, maize, malt & three types of hops

Lower levels of carbonation allowing for a more comfortable & enjoyable dining experience

Winner Best Indian Beer: Food & Drink Awards, Best Indian Lager Beer: M&A Global Awards: Top Global 100 Winner

Voted Top 5 Best Global Beers to have with a Spicy Food: Viewed as ‘The Next Biggest Ethnic Beer to Watch’

Diversifying & disrupting the global beer market & the brewing industry in North America

40+ international media mentions across United States, United Kingdom, Thailand, & India

For More Information:

https://www.rupeebeer.com