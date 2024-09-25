RTDs Market Overview OPUS Spring 2024 – Report by CGA

Please note that below is a shortened excerpt of the report on hard seltzers and RTDs. View the full version here.

Consumption

A similar proportion of consumers drink hard seltzers and RTDs, with 15% consuming hard seltzers and 17% ordering RTDs.

Hard seltzer and RTD drinkers tend to be younger and more active in the On Premise than the average consumer.

Drink and food-led occasions are common for both hard seltzer and RTD consumption, although around a third solely drink the categories during drink-led occasions.

White Claw dominates hard seltzer consumption in the On Premise, while Twisted Tea and Smirnoff are the most consumed RTDs.

Seve/Style

Over 4 in 5 seltzer drinkers have consumed the category in a can/bottle, however there is some opportunity engage consumers by offering hard seltzers on tap/draft.

Hard seltzers are preferred to be served on their own, although 1 in 5 are likely to use it as a mixer in cocktails.

Looking at types of RTDs, a variety are consumed in the On Premise. Pre-mixed cocktails are the most popular RTD, with over half consuming these.

Exploring the favored flavors of hard seltzers, berry and lemonade take the lead, however there is a diverse selection of flavors consumers are wanting to drink.

Choice Factors

Cost plays a big role in decision making when choosing to consume hard seltzers and RTDs in the On Premise.

For 4 in 5 hard seltzer consumers price is a key consideration when deciding to drink the category at venues. Good value for money is the top reason for choosing to drink RTDs.

The quality of the product and range of flavors is important to both hard seltzer and RTD drinkers when considering brand choice.

