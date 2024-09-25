RTDs Market Overview OPUS Spring 2024 – Report by CGA

CGA data report

Please note that below is a shortened excerpt of the report on hard seltzers and RTDs. View the full version here.

Consumption

  • A similar proportion of consumers drink hard seltzers and RTDs, with 15% consuming hard seltzers and 17% ordering RTDs.
  • Hard seltzer and RTD drinkers tend to be younger and more active in the On Premise than the average consumer.
  • Drink and food-led occasions are common for both hard seltzer and RTD consumption, although around a third solely drink the categories during drink-led occasions.
  • White Claw dominates hard seltzer consumption in the On Premise, while Twisted Tea and Smirnoff are the most consumed RTDs.

Seve/Style

  • Over 4 in 5 seltzer drinkers have consumed the category in a can/bottle, however there is some opportunity engage consumers by offering hard seltzers on tap/draft.
  • Hard seltzers are preferred to be served on their own, although 1 in 5 are likely to use it as a mixer in cocktails.
  • Looking at types of RTDs, a variety are consumed in the On Premise. Pre-mixed cocktails are the most popular RTD, with over half consuming these.
  • Exploring the favored flavors of hard seltzers, berry and lemonade take the lead, however there is a diverse selection of flavors consumers are wanting to drink.

Choice Factors

  • Cost plays a big role in decision making when choosing to consume hard seltzers and RTDs in the On Premise.
  • For 4 in 5 hard seltzer consumers price is a key consideration when deciding to drink the category at venues. Good value for money is the top reason for choosing to drink RTDs.
  • The quality of the product and range of flavors is important to both hard seltzer and RTD drinkers when considering brand choice.

View the full report >>

