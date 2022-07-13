Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Implements New Beverage Order Platform to Pre-Order Drinks

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo audiences are being invited to get their nights started with Innis & Gunn and order their drinks ahead of time to enjoy on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade.

The new drinks order platform, edintattoodrinks.co.uk, allows ticket holders to pre-order drinks for their chosen Show date right up until 10pm the night before. On arrival, customers can then make their way to a large pre-order bar at the venue to collect their drink with ease, avoid the queues and take their seat for an unforgettable night of entertainment.

Innis & Gunn is the Tattoo’s first ever presenting partner and means that audiences can sit back and enjoy the world class performances from military and cultural acts while enjoying world-class, award-winning beer from the Edinburgh-based brewer.

Drinks on offer as part of the partnership include Innis & Gunn’s ‘The Original’, a single malt whisky cask matured Scottish beer, and Scotland’s number one craft beer, ‘Innis & Gunn Lager’, brewed with naked golden oats for smoothness and refreshment. Innis & Gunn’s bars will also offer Pickering’s’ Gin & Tonic, red wine, white wine, Prosecco, and soft drinks alongside their premium beers.

Buster Howes, Chief Executive of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “We’re constantly innovating and searching for ways to improve what’s already a world-class spectacular, and we believe this partnership with Innis & Gunn will enhance our customer’s experience.

“The Tattoo and Innis & Gunn are two Edinburgh institutions that are loved across the world and I’m excited for them to come together seamlessly on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade.”

In addition to the recommended pre-order and collect service, Innis & Gunn’s bars will also be available across the venue before the Show starts to ensure no attendees go thirsty.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, Founder and Master Brewer of Innis & Gunn, added: “Our partnership enables guests to enjoy Innis & Gunn beers for the first time during what is sure to be an incredible Show. Beat the queues by pre-ordering yours today”.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will make its return this 5-27 August, with its Voices Show which celebrates expression and the power of connection through spoken word, song, music, and dance, which are languages common to all.

Over 900 performers from across the globe will take part in in this year’s Tattoo, bringing with them incredible music, dance, and performance talents. There will be cultural showcases and musical presentations by performers from Mexico, The United States, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand along with homegrown talent from the UK. Military acts will continue to play a central role in the performance, with the Army confirmed as the lead service this year.

Founded in Edinburgh in 2003 with the creation of its unique single malt whisky cask matured beer, ‘The Original’, Innis & Gunn has grown to become one of the biggest independent brewers in the UK and exports to over 30 countries across the world.

Tickets are on still on sale for this year’s Tattoo and can be purchased at edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or on the phone on 0131 225 1188.

https://www.edintattoo.co.uk/tickets?gclid=CjwKCAjw2rmWBhB4EiwAiJ0mtTxG7UFcdfCKkEb73jCzJRKfhaowHcqfTcHA2rBgKg2jhYYkUemathoC4skQAvD_BwE