Round Trip Brewing Company Opening Second Location at Avenue East Cobb in Spring 2024

MARIETTA Ga.— Atlanta-based Round Trip Brewing Co. (Round Trip) has signed a lease with North American Properties (NAP) to open a second location at Avenue East Cobb (AEC) in spring 2024. Round Trip’s expansion comes as part of NAP’s ongoing efforts to revitalize and reposition the lifestyle center as an energetic hometown hangout.

“We’re excited to be opening our second location in the suburbs. The family-centric neighborhoods in East Cobb really appealed to us since we have strived to make our brewery a welcoming environment for all. It’s a natural fit,” said Craig Mycoskie, CEO & Head Brewer at Round Trip. “Being part of the community is important to us and this dynamic space will be a go-to hotspot for everyone. When we heard about NAP’s redevelopment plans for AEC and an opportunity to claim a location at the heartbeat of the property, it felt like the stars aligned perfectly.”

Situated between Smallcakes and the soon-to-debut Plaza, Round Trip will occupy a 4,500-square-foot indoor-outdoor space featuring a beer garden and private event space. Visitors can expect a family-friendly atmosphere, similar to Round Trip’s Upper Westside location, with one new offering: food service. Guests at AEC can enjoy hot dogs, bratwursts, pretzels, and other approachable fare, including options for vegetarians and kids, alongside the brewery’s elevated, German-inspired beers. Fourteen brews will be served on tap, including favorites like the Straight Outta Munich Helles, Dunkel Platz, Theresa’s Meadow Hefeweizen, Pilsner, Vicarious West Coast IPA, Isar Haze Hazy IPA, and much more. A pilot brewing system will also be installed for special Avenue-only exclusives.

“One of the most requested additions we’ve received since acquiring AEC is a brewery, and we’re so excited to answer demand with a local brand,” said Brooke Massey, NAP senior leasing representative. “Soon, neighbors will have a gathering spot to catch live music or a movie night right in their back yard, and Round Trip’s location directly off The Plaza is sure to make a splash.”

Additionally, Round Trip recently released a new collaboration beer with Victory Brands called Instant Krüsch, an Extra Pale Ale made with Nelson Sauvin hops from New Zealand. 12oz cans of Instant Krüsch will initially available at Victory Brands restaurants: Victory Sandwich Bar Inman Park, Victory Sandwich Bar Decatur, and Lloyd’s.

About Round Trip Brewing Company

Based in the Atlanta Upper Westside, Round Trip Brewing Company crafts typical and üntypical German-style beer for our community of neighbors and explorers in pursuit of unique experiences, common good, and meaningful collaboration.

For More Information:

https://roundtripbrewing.com/announcing-round-trip-brewing-east-cobb/