Rosenstadt Brewery Pilsner Available Now

PORTLAND, Oregon – Rosenstadt Brewery is pleased to announce the release of Rosenstadt Pilsner.

Rosenstadt Pilsner is a tribute to the hop-forward version of Pilsner favored in Northern Germany. Golden, hop-focused – it is crisp, and assertive, with a bone-dry finish. Clean bitterness hits the center of the palate, with noble hops offering accompanying herbal, floral, and spicy aromas. A blend of premium and heirloom German Pilsner malts provide malty-sweet, biscuity character in support.

About Rosenstadt

Rosenstadt Brewery produces traditional German-inspired beer in the Rose City – Portland, Oregon. Rosenstadt features European malts and hops (from Bavaria and Baden-Wu¨rttemberg in particular) and employs the classic techniques German brewers have developed over generations. Rosenstadt’s inspiration extends beyond beer – its founders are connected to Germany’s Schwarzwald (Black Forest) by birth and marriage, and it is committed to the values of its communal drinking culture, where beer is a tool that brings people together.

