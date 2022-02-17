Rogue Adds Gumberoo West Coast IPA as the Newest Monster of IPA

NEWPORT, Oregon – In 2019 beer lovers met and fell in love with the hazy and mysterious Batsquatch. In 2021 the big and bold Colossal Claude joined the fun. And in 2022, Rogue Ales & Spirits is thrilled to introduce fans to the piney and protective Gumberoo, the newest monster to join the Monsters of IPA crew. Gumberoo West Coast IPA, Rogue’s newest year-round offering, has a subtle hop aroma with piney hop flavors up front that give way to a light tropical fruit body. The finish is a nice blend of malts, fruit and pine with a lingering bitterness.

“The story of the Gumberoo is a fascinating one that we can all learn from,” says Hagen Moore, VP of Marketing and Creative. “As the story goes, three loggers were camped in the woods drinking beers and entertaining the idea of illegally harvesting old growth sequoias for extra cash when the ground suddenly shook with a heavy footstep. Bigger than a bear with wild eyes and jagged teeth, the Gumberoo rose from behind a stump with a mighty roar. As the loggers scrambled to escape, beer spilled onto the fire causing smoke to fill the air. Some say the forest only wanted to send them a warning that night as this stroke of smokey fortune helped hold off the Gumberoo while the loggers got away. So remember to respect our forests, put out your fires and always bring cold beer camping.”

PRODUCT FACTS: Gumberoo

Style: West Coast IPA

ABV: 6.8%

IBU: 66

Packaging: 6-pack 12 oz can, draft

Availability: Year-round

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Newport Oregon, Rogue’s beers, spirits, cocktails, seltzers and sodas are a liquid ode to Oregon and the endless inspiration that its land, its sea and its people provide.

For More Information:

https://www.rogue.com