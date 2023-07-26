Rocky Wirtz Dies at Age 70

Breakthru Beverage Group founder W. Rockwell “Rocky” Wirtz has died at age 70 following a brief illness, the company announced Tuesday evening.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the sudden passing of W. Rockwell ‘Rocky’ Wirtz, 70. Rocky passed away today at NorthShore Evanston Hospital following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his wife Marilyn and his children Danny, Hillary, Kendall, and Elizabeth.”

Wirtz was the co-chair of the Breakthru Beverage Group, one of the nation’s largest beverage-alcohol distributors. Wirtz led the family’s beverage business, Wirtz Beverage Group, as well as chaired the Wirtz Corporation, which was among the largest privately held and family-owned companies in the U.S. Among the businesses under the corporation’s umbrella are Wirtz Realty, Wirtz Insurance, the Chicago Blackhawks hockey franchises and banking operations in Illinois and Florida.

NBWA president and CEO Craig Purser said: “While Rocky Wirtz was perhaps best known for his leadership in professional sports, it was his leadership in the spirits, wine and beer industries that provided millions of retailers and consumers with great brands that he cultivated with detail and care. Through this focus, he built the Wirtz Corporation and Breakthru Beverage into true American success stories. But Rocky will be remembered by those who knew him for his congeniality, enthusiasm and kindness.”

DISCUS president and CEO Chris Swonger said: “Rocky was a force in the spirits industry who was truly passionate about his business and his commitment to responsibility. Through his competitive spirit, business acumen and strong leadership, Rocky helped to build many iconic spirits brands over the years and played an important role in the spirits industry’s success. We share our deep condolences with Danny and his entire family. Rocky will be missed by all, but his larger-than- life legacy and significant contributions to the industry will never be forgotten.”