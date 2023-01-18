River North Brewery’s Super Stout Party Returns This January

DENVER, Colorado – Every January, River North Brewery throws a party in celebration of stout connoisseurs everywhere. The brewery will be hosting Super Stout 2023 on January 28. This year’s celebration will feature TWELVE different stouts at its Washington Street taproom, as well as an additional half-dozen options at its RiNo taproom on Blake Street. Fan favorites such as Stout and About, Double Avarice, and the award-winning Mr. Sandman will be tapped, plus several new flavor variants created just for the celebration.

The elusive Anniversary 10 Triple-Barrel-Aged Stout, a 22% monstrosity, will be tapped at 1 pm. Other stouts rounding out the draft list will include the 2022 Barrel Aged Double Avarice, and vintage 2019 Shadowman, along with toasted marshmallow and blueberry Mr. Sandman variants.

There will also be a sneak preview of the Anniversary 11 Imperial Stout, which will be officially released next month on February 18th for the brewery’s 11th Anniversary Bash. This much-anticipated brew is not to be missed and is even more intense and complex than any previous stout River North’s mad scientist brewers have yet devised.

The brewery’s Blake Street taproom lineup includes half a dozen more rare and roasty varieties. Most notably, Barrel Aged Nightmare Fuel, the brewery’s beloved coffee stout – only released once a year – will be tapped right at opening.

Super Stout is a celebration of all the stouts River North crafts throughout the year and provides a unique opportunity to riff on a few classic stouts with new, experimental flavors, adding to the midnight malty mayhem. Both taprooms will have a food truck onsite for the event.

For More Information:

http://www.rivernorthbrewery.com