River North Brewery Celebrates 11th Anniversary with Quadruple Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

DENVER, Colorado – Last year River North Brewery celebrated ten years of outstanding craft beer with their friends, so this year they are turning it up to eleven for their 2023 anniversary celebration with a 23% QUADRUPLE BARREL AGED STOUT! This beer is worthy of its own party, which will be held on February 18th at both River North Brewery taprooms in Denver.

The Anniversary 11 imperial stout spent time in four different barrels. After aging, the beer reached an unprecedented 23.15% abv. First matured in Colorado whiskey barrels, then Kentucky straight bourbon barrels, followed by Colorado bourbon barrels, and finished in Colorado single malt whiskey barrels, this monstrous stout will be one of the most memorable beers in the history of River North Brewery.

There will be a limited number of bottles available for pre-sale via Eventbrite until February 15th, or whenever bottles sell out. Bottles will also be available for sale at both taprooms during the anniversary party (limit of 2 bottles per person) on February 18th. This will be the only chance to taste Anniversary 11 Stout on tap. Both taprooms will be celebrating with cake-themed imperial stouts on draft – both birthday cake and chocolate cake varieties will be tapped at open.

The Washington Street and Blake Street taprooms will have some ultra-rare vintage bottles on sale when they open their doors at 1 pm. Both locations will have food trucks on-site during the day.

For More Information:

http://www.rivernorthbrewery.com