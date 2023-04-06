Rhizome Productions and Turn It Up Media Announce Paul Cauthen at Music City Walk of Fame Park for the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference

Paul Cauthen will headline Nashville’s Music City Walk of Fame Park on Monday, May 8, presented by Rhizome Productions and Turn It Up Media. Taking place during the same week as the Brewers Association’s annual Craft Brewers Conference, “Paul Cauthen at Music City Walk of Fame Park” is a free show open to the public. CBC attendees can pick up exclusive, CBC attendee-only free beer tickets at sponsor booths during CBC, including: Avery Dennison, Juno DTS, BevSource, IndieBrew, Antigo Zeon (#911), Ball Corporation (#1425), CROWLER Nation (#2117), BrewBound, BarTrack (#3145), Hollingbery and Son Hops (#1945), and PRO Refrigeration (#345).

Paul Cauthen is outlaw country music’s rising singer/songwriter. A steward of a rich, resonant, bass-leaning tenor, Paul Cauthen (dubbed Big Velvet), will perform at the iconic Walk of Fame Park for a uniquely Nashville CBC experience. Walk of Fame Park will be up and running for lunch on May 8 with Nashville food trucks and craft beer options available starting at 12 noon. The official event will kick off with Doors at 6pm, Opening Band at 7pm, and Paul Cauthen headlining at 8pm. For more information visit craftbeermusic.com.

Bring your CBC badge to join BevSource from 12:30 – 1:30 pm on Monday, May 8, for a live music lunch at the BevSource VIP Lounge in Walk of Fame Park. CBC attendees are invited to this pre-show event to meet the BevSource team, enjoy a complimentary beer or beyond beer beverage, purchase lunch from one of Nashville’s finest food trucks, and secure your free beer tickets and VIP Lounge badges for the Paul Cauthen evening event.

Also exclusive for CBC attendees is the chance to win one of two great prizes: a $4,000 Point of Sale package provided by Antigo Zeon, and a pallet of custom Juno DTS digital printed cans.

To enter to win, keep an eye out for Paul Cauthen branded drinking water cans throughout the Craft Brewers Conference and at the concert on May 8. The commemorative cans, designed in collaboration with Avery Dennison, Juno DTS and CROWLER Nation, will be available at select sponsor booths within the CBC expo and at the live concert event. The cans prominently feature a QR code for two separate giveaways for CBC 2023 attendees, and scan a can to WIN!

Brewery partners include Scofflaw Brewing, Bearded Iris Brewing, Neon Cowboy, Hi-Wire Brewing, Hopewell Brewing Co, Monday Night Brewing, Sierra Nevada, and Yazoo Brewing.

This event supports Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

To stay up to date on the details, RSVP to the Facebook event here: https://fb.me/e/15i2H75Jo.

About Turn It Up Media

Turn It Up is a full-cycle marketing solution specializing in the craft beverage and outdoors industries. From ideation to execution, concept to communications, strategy to social, development to delivery, and everywhere in between, our team has brand-side experience getting it done. We’re a tenacious, flexible, and passionate group that doesn’t work for brands, rather we consume, collaborate, create, and celebrate with them. Find out more at turnitup.marketing.

About Rhizome Productions

Rhizome Productions is a Nashville-based full-service event production and consulting firm. Rhizome launched craft beer events in 2011 and expanded services to music festivals, corporate and private events, and more. Community, charity, and guest experience are essential to everything we do. All Rhizome events are mutually beneficial, raising over $1 Million for local charities since 2011. Every experience counts.

For More Information:

https://www.craftbeermusic.com/