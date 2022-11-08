Return of River North Brewery’s Vicennials

DENVER, Colorado – Aging a beer for up to two decades might seem like a joke, but River North Brewery has concocted four beers that are meant for exactly that. This year’s Vicennial Series includes extreme versions of a stout, barleywine, abbey-style golden and a quadrupel ale, also known as Shadowman, Father Time, The Last Guardian, and God Complex. Each one was aged for up to 12 months in freshly emptied charred oak whiskey and bourbon barrels.

The first in the series, God Complex, is an abbey-style quadrupel aged in Colorado single malt whiskey barrels. The beer clocks in at 17.5% ABV and gives every Belgian-style quad lover something to talk about with its rich, silky smooth flavors and a rum-raisin finish that lingers while sipped.

Shadowman is an imperial stout aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels. This roasty brew achieved 15.2% ABV after 11 months of aging in the barrel cellar. Smooth and fudgy with hints of tobacco and toffee, this beast of a stout will only improve over time.

Father Time is the definition of what a barleywine should be: full of flavors such as dates, baked apples, brandy, caramel and molasses, finishing at 15.6% ABV. . This vintage was aged in locally-sourced single malt whiskey barrels.

Last Guardian, affectionately known as a “modest” abbey-style golden ale, finishes out the quartet of cellar-bound brews with a stratospheric 19.3% ABV, achieved after a long rest in Kentucky bourbon barrels. White raisin, peach, candy sugar and bready notes deceive the tongue, hiding the true strength of this intense abbey-style golden ale.

This year marks the fourth time that the Vicennial Series crashes the Denver craft beer scene. These high gravity, uncannily satisfying beers are released once a year, bursting with an intensity of flavor found nowhere else. All four will be released in 375ml bottles as a set and on draft at both taprooms on Saturday, November 12th.

The elusive fifth Vicennial, Dark Sorceress, was released for the first time ever just two weeks ago. A limited number of bottles of this extreme barrel-aged porter will also be available at the taprooms along with the original four Vicennial beers on November 12.

Since being founded in 2012, River North Brewery has been front and center watching its namesake neighborhood, The River North Arts District (RiNo), unfold into one of the premier brewery destinations in the country and one of the most popular areas in Denver for exceptional food, drinks, and entertainment. River North Brewery has crafted a reputation for brewing barrel-aged and cellar-worthy beers since its inception.

For More Information:

http://www.rivernorthbrewery.com