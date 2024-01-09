Resident Culture Brewing Launches First Non-Alcoholic Beer: NARC

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Resident Culture Brewing Co. is ready to NARC. Are you?

The boundary-pushing brewery has recently launched its first non-alcoholic beer — NARC (Non Alcoholic Resident Culture) — which joins the craft beer market with the flavor and depth you’d expect from Resident Culture beer, but with none of the alcohol.

“Resident Culture has always been about inclusivity,” explains Chris Tropeano, Resident Culture co-owner and Director of Brewery Operations. “We want everyone to feel comfortable, even those who don’t consume alcohol or those trying to reduce their alcohol consumption.”

The line launches with two products available on draft and in cans: NARC IPA is a classic west coast IPA with a hop profile of dank resinous flavors, pine forest, and a nice back end of grapefruit and orange zest. It has a dry and crisp finish with light bitterness. The second is NARC Lager with Lime and Salt. This brew is super crushable, bright, and zippy, with a nice pop and a balanced mouthfeel.

The Resident Culture team sees NARC appealing to those who like beer but are looking to drink less alcohol. “We want everyone to have the opportunity to enjoy our craft beverages,” says Amanda McLamb, Resident Culture co-owner and CEO. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a product that allows non-drinkers the same Resident Culture experience as other guests.”

NARC, a play on the slang term used to refer to police informants, has always been in the plan of the Resident Culture team. “It has always been a goal of ours to create a high-quality non-alcoholic beer that we can offer our guests,” Tropeano says. “Our brew team set out to create a product that we are proud to put the RC logo on.”

NARC is now available on draft and in individual cans, as well as 6 packs of 12 oz cans to-go at Resident Culture’s taprooms in Plaza Midwood and South End. NARC cans will also be sold wherever Resident Culture is distributed, including select Harris Teeter, Whole Foods, and Lowes Foods.

About Resident Culture

Founded in 2017, Resident Culture Brewing Co. has a genuine appreciation for assertive, hop-forward styles and strives to accentuate the character and quality of a farmer’s harvest. The Charlotte, NC, brewery celebrates the concepts of subtlety and nuance, particularly with regards to lager beer, mixed culture and spontaneous offerings. Resident Culture was named a Top 10 new brewery by RateBeer. Additionally, Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine named Resident Culture’s Static God one of it’s top 20 beers of 2021, and the brewery’s Sympathetic won best Wild Beer Mixed Culture and Best of Show at the 2021 Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Bears (FoBAB). Resident Culture: Where your weird is welcome.

For More Information:

