Resident Culture Brewing Company Joins Bevana Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Resident Culture Brewing Company, has joined forces with Bevana Partners to sell their beers online through Bevana’s online store at shop.bevana.com/collection/resident-culture. The relationship will allow customers across the country to buy and enjoy popular beers such as Resident Culture’s flagship Hazy IPA, Lightning Drops and Right Time, “Probably America’s Most Premium Lager,” from the comfort of their own home.

“We’re thankful to have enthusiasts near and far and are excited to be able to get our beer into the hands of Resident Culture fans across the country who aren’t currently able to find products in their home markets,” said Chris Tropeano, Resident Culture Brewing Co-Founder and Director of Brewing Operations.

Resident Culture has established itself as one of the preeminent breweries in the Southeast, with an award-winning portfolio of beers ranging from bright and daring Sours, to bold and rich Imperial Stouts, to clean and crisp Lagers. For fans in other parts of the country, however, accessing popular favorites such as Forever Alone or Country Kind of Silence has been difficult, if not impossible. Through the relationship with Bevana Partners, Resident Culture beer will be more accessible, as the regulatory wall between beer drinkers and breweries will be diminished.

Bevana Partners’ online store allows customers to have beer shipped directly to their homes in 42 states, not only from Resident Culture, but from a growing family of the nation’s top breweries.

“The best beer in the world is out there, and we want people to be able to enjoy it, no matter where it comes from,” explained Aaron MJ Gore, Bevana Partners’ Business Development Officer. “Where you live shouldn’t keep you from exploring all that the world of beer has to offer. Bridging that gap is why we love what we do. Great beer for everyone, everywhere.”

Craft beer enthusiasts can find Resident Culture’s beers online through the Bevana Partners storefront, or at the brewery’s three retail taprooms in Charlotte.

About Bevana Partners

Bevana Partners is a platform that connects artisan beverage makers with eager customers that they would otherwise be unable to reach. We find the best brewers on the planet and focus on managing the logistics of how they get their beer into the hands and mouths of drinkers, so that they can focus on the quality and innovation that built the industry. Enjoy the best beers in the world, without limitations.

Customers in forty-two states can order all of their favorite beverages online at Shop.Bevana.com for delivery directly to their door. Free shipping is available on all orders over $65.

For More Information:

https://residentculturebrewing.com/