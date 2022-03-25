Registration for Homebrew Con Now Open

Fans of fermentation and craft beer curious invited to attend 44th annual homebrewing conference June 23-25; Conference concludes with National Homebrew Competition awards ceremony

WHAT: Homebrewers and fermentation hobbyists worldwide are invited to join the American Homebrewers Association® (AHA) from June 23-25 in Pittsburgh for the 44th annual Homebrew Con—the ultimate experience for the greatest hobby there is—homebrewing! Homebrew Con invites all who are interested in learning to homebrew or gain a better understanding of beer, mead, and cider to register. The three-day conference features all-star experts and cutting-edge educational sessions, awesome events like a welcome toast and kickoff reception, members’ gathering, meetups, Club Night, Homebrew Expo and Social Club, and a daily headline speaker.

The conference concludes with the National Homebrew Competition (NHC) awards ceremony and the results of the Homebrew Club of the Year and Homebrew Shop of the Year.

Opening Keynote:

Dr. Keith Villa, brewmaster and co-founder, Ceria Brewing Company.

Go on a transformative journey with Dr. Villa, from his homebrewer beginnings, graduating to “beer doctor,” then professional brewer, and creator of a new kind of beverage.

Day 2 Keynote:

Dr. J. Jackson-Beckham, homebrewer, equity and inclusion partner, Brewers Association. Hear how homebrewing provided the raw materials and know-how for Dr. J to step up, step-out, and grab her best life by the mash paddle.

Conference Closing Speaker: Bill Covaleski, founder & brewmaster, Victory Brewing Company. Conversations over beers and homebrew lead to learnings about ourselves and each other.

WHO: Anyone who is of the legal drinking age is interested in the hobby of homebrewing, mead, or cidermaking is invited to attend Homebrew Con with sessions led by the brightest minds in topics ranging from techniques and ingredients to history and the latest homebrewing trends. New homebrewers and expert brewers alike are encouraged to join and broaden skillsets with an inviting community of fermentation fanatics.

While attendance is limited to American Homebrewers Association and Brewers Association members, all beer lovers are invited to join the AHA and discover the benefits of membership, which includes nationwide discounts, a Zymurgy® magazine subscription, and access to medal-winning recipes. Membership starts at $4.99 per month.

The National Homebrew Competition is open to members interested in receiving valuable feedback on their entries. The competition recognizes the most outstanding, world-class homebrewed beer, mead, and cider. Final round winners are revealed at Homebrew Con.

WHERE: David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh, PA.

WHEN: June 23-25, 2022

See conference schedule for full calendar of events.

REGISTRATION: Registration for HBC opens March 23, 2022, and early bird pricing is just $319.

Registration for NHC opens March 22, at 10 a.m. MT and closes March 29, 2022 – or as soon as capacity is reached.

About the American Homebrewers Association:

The American Homebrewers Association (AHA) has worked on behalf of the homebrewing community since 1978 and celebrates a membership of more than 40,000 homebrewers. The American Homebrewers Association organizes events including Homebrew Con™ and the National Homebrew Competition. The AHA also publishes Zymurgy® magazine for homebrewers and beer lovers, and offers money-saving deals and recipes via the Brew Guru® mobile app. The AHA is part of the Brewers Association (BA), whose independent craft brewer seal is a widely adopted symbol that differentiates beers by small and independent craft brewers. The BA’s Brewers Publications® division is the leading publisher of contemporary and relevant brewing literature for today’s craft brewers and homebrewers. Beer lovers and anyone interested in making their own beer are invited to learn more at HomebrewersAssociation.org. Follow the AHA on Twitter, and join us on Facebook and Instagram.