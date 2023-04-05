Reformation Releases Blueberry Ranch Water

WOODSTOCK, Ga.— Reformation is proud to announce the release of a Blueberry Ranch Water, now available on draft and in 4pks from their Canton & Woodstock taprooms, and coming soon to package retailers in the Georgia market.

A ready-to-drink Reformation craft cocktail, Blueberry Ranch Water is 100% Agave Spirit (Tequila), real blueberry, fresh lime, and Reformation Sparkling Water. “North Georgia Made, naturally gluten free, Reformation Craft Spirits Blueberry Ranch Water joins our year-round lineup just in time for warmer temps and Southern hospitality,” says Creative Director, Jessica Miller.

Available starting Friday, March 24th (Canton & Woodstock taprooms only) and arriving at independent retailers across Georgia in coming weeks, the Blueberry Ranch Water can be purchased on site from Reformation or ordered ahead for next day pickup.

Reformation CEO & Cofounder Spencer Nix says the move to add Craft Spirits was made “to stay innovative and agile.” He added, “We are proud to have launched REFORMATION CRAFT SPIRITS at the end of 2022. Early feedback shows a strong desire for craft spirits from our community.”

Recent Craft Spirit offerings currently include:

Reformation London Dry Gin

Reformation Black Currant Liqueur

Reformation Orange Liqueur

Ready-to-drink Blueberry Ranch Water (our best-selling craft cocktail)

Reformation plans to serve continued offerings and new craft spirit products throughout 2023.

“We are also committed to maintaining excellent craft beers and amazing customer experiences our community has come to know, love, and expect,” Spencer added. “The response to Reformation Craft Spirits has been a million slays. Blueberry Ranch Water has attracted a cult following quicker and larger than any single product to date. We’re now scaling and packaging it to get it to you for your next North Georgia adventure. I’m humbled and delighted by the love for what we make and why we make.”

About Reformation Brewery

Established in October 2013, Reformation Brewery is an independently owned and operated, values-based company. With taprooms in Canton, Woodstock, and Smyrna, Reformation seeks to serve love to our community through the good gift of beer.

For More Information:

https://reformationbrewery.com/