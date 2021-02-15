Reaver Beach Brewing to Open 2nd Location February 19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In order to keep pace with heavy consumer demand, the legendary Reaver Beach Brewing Co. announces the grand opening of their newest craft brewery location in Norfolk on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 2PM.

Partners Mark Adkins, Marty and Christine Esthay said, “Consumers across the Tide Water Region have been waiting for easier access to our innovative and award winning craft beers and the opening of our newest location at 3800 Colley Av. The additional brewery will generate more seasonal and specialty beers that are only available in our Norfolk taproom.”

General manager, Josh Bennett said, “We have completed extensive renovations to preserve the old Colley Av. post office to deliver a fun and inviting experience for craft beer lovers in the Norfolk region.”

The Norfolk location has a pilot brew house, a mezzanine for private functions, arcade games, outdoor seating, very cool merchandise, over 15 tap lines of our fresh beer and packaged beer to go so that all can share fun times with friends and family.

New taproom manager, Kourtney Houghtaling recently was senior beer tender at Reaver VA. Beach. She has 6 years of industry experience where she has learned to create a dynamic customer experience. Kourtney prides herself on the ability to create a team passionate about the brand and customer experience. Kourtney has built an experienced and exciting team who can assist customers with matching our beer flavor characteristics and receive a personal education in Reaver Beach unique beer profiles. Customers rave about our IPA’s, stouts and wild sours.

Winston Percefull, Head Brewer Reaver VA Beach, said, “the new location will expand our opportunity to serve our wonderful IPA’s and wild sours to legions of new customers.” Reaver Beach uses a unique process to create wild sours from the wild yeast and fauna of the coastal Tidewater Region. This produces unique sour flavor notes that you cannot find elsewhere.

Additionally, Team Reaver welcomes Stu Kersting to Norfolk as our head brewer. Stu has been the lead brewer at the Virginia Beach location and is in his 5th year of craft brewing professionally. Prior to joining the Reaver Beach team, Stu was a brewer for Boulevard Brewing Co. in Kansas City, MO. He is a graduate of the American Brewers Apprenticeship Program. Stu has exciting craft beers planned for exclusive releases in Norfolk.

About Reaver Beach Brewing Company

Reaver Beach is focused on positively impacting Norfolk, Virginia Beach and the Commonwealth of Virginia, and supports a commitment to environmental sustainability, supporting local communities and the art of great craft brewing. We are comfortable being uncomfortable. We pursue our passion relentlessly and we take risks. This is no mere vocation, but a way of life at Reaver Beach Brewing. Reaver Beach Brewing Co. started in Virginia Beach, VA. and has been in business since 2010 and is the oldest craft brewery in VA. Beach

For More Information:

https://www.reaverbeach.com/