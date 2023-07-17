R&D Brewing Unveils Pirates Brew as the Official Craft Beer of East Carolina Athletics

GREENVILLE, N.C.— R&D Brewing, an award-winning brewery based in Raleigh, NC, is proud to announce the launch of Pirates Brew, the official craft beer of East Carolina Athletics. This exciting collaboration brings together the rich brewing expertise of R&D Brewing with the vibrant spirit and proud legacy of ECU Athletics, creating a unique craft beer experience that will captivate both beer enthusiasts and Pirate fans alike.

Pirates Brew pays homage to the university’s storied history, its passionate community, and the indomitable Pirate spirit of ECU alumni and supporters. Crafted with meticulous care and attention to detail, Pirate Brew represents the perfect fusion of flavor and tradition, embodying the essence of East Carolina University.

This special collaboration between R&D Brewing and East Carolina Athletics showcases a shared commitment to excellence and a dedication to delivering exceptional experiences. Pirates Brew is a testament to the artistry and craftsmanship of the brewing process, promising a distinctive taste that reflects the unique character of ECU.

“With Pirates Brew, we wanted to create a beer that not only represents the rich heritage and vibrant energy of East Carolina Athletics but also reflects the quality and innovation that R&D Brewing is known for,” said Rachel Peterson, COO of R&D Brewing. “We are thrilled to partner with ECU, and we believe Pirates Brew will become a beloved symbol of pride and celebration for Pirate fans and beer enthusiasts alike.”

Pirates Brew is a carefully curated light ale that embodies the spirit of ECU through its flavor profile. It features a harmonious blend of hops and malts, resulting in a refreshing easy drinking and well-balanced beer.

“As we celebrate the launch of Pirates Brew, I couldn’t be more thrilled,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “This collaboration with R&D Brewing embodies the spirit of the ECU Pirates, blending craftsmanship, tradition, and community. Pirates Brew represents more than just a refreshing beverage; it’s a celebration of our university’s rich history and the unwavering pride of our fans”.

Starting in late August, Pirates Brew will be available for purchase at local retailers, as well as at ECU athletic events. Pirate fans and craft beer enthusiasts will have the opportunity to experience his unique collaboration and join in the celebration of East Carolina University’s legacy. Pirates Brew and the R&D portfolio are distributed through Carolina Eagle Distributing with locations in Greenville and Rocky Mount.

About R&D Brewing

Based in Raleigh, R&D Brewing has established itself as a premier craft brewery renowned for its award-winning beers and dedication to pushing the boundaries of flavor. With a passion for innovation, R&D Brewing consistently delivers exceptional brews that captivate beer enthusiasts.

Among its remarkable achievements, R&D Brewing proudly serves as the Official Beer of the Carolina Hurricanes, the Official Craft Beer of Wake Forest University and Appalachian State University. One of R&D Brewing’s most celebrated creations is their flagship IPA, Seven Saturdays IPA. This remarkable brew showcases the perfect balance of hops, malt, and aromatics, embodying the spirit of relaxation and enjoyment that weekends bring.

About ECU Sports Properties

ECU Sports Properties, the exclusive multimedia partner of ECU Athletics. ECU Sports Properties is responsible for connecting ECU Athletics with Pirate Nation through broadcast, experiential and technology-based marketing and media solutions. ECU Sports Properties is part of Playfly Sports Properties.

