R&D Brewing Unveils Cuebrew for the Cuegrass Festival in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C.— R&D Brewing is proud to announce the release of its latest creation, Cuebrew, a 5.0% ABV Belgian Wit beer infused with orange peel and coriander. Cuebrew has been specially crafted to complement the lively atmosphere and delicious food of the upcoming Cuegrass Festival in Raleigh. The Cuegrass Festival is an annual event that celebrates the unique blend of BBQ and bluegrass music that is synonymous with North Carolina. This year’s festival is set to take place on April 15th on Fayetteville Street and attendees can look forward to a fantastic lineup of musicians, as well as some of the best BBQ in the state.

“We’re thrilled to partner with R&D Brewing for the 13th annual ‘Cuegrass Festival,” said Emily Fausch, Cuegrass Director. “The Pit has a longstanding relationship with R&D, and we know their popularity in the community and outstanding product will help us meet our fundraising goals for 2023.”

The festival is excited to announce that the primary beneficiary for 2023 is SAFEchild’s Champion Our Children capital campaign. Funds raised at this year’s event will also support the Junior League of Raleigh’s BackPack Buddies Program, and Occoneechee Council. All food and beverage sales at ‘Cuegrass will go to these organizations.

R&D Brewing’s Cuebrew is the perfect accompaniment to the festival’s food and music. The light, refreshing Belgian Wit beer is brewed with traditional ingredients, but with a twist of orange peel and coriander that gives it a zesty, citrusy flavor. It’s the ideal drink to enjoy on a warm spring day while listening to an incredible line up including Jon Shain, FJ Ventre, Old Habits, Duck, Into the Fog, and more. “We’re excited to bring Cuebrew to the festival,” said Mark Theisen, Director of Brewing Operations at R&D Brewing, “We’ve put a lot of time and effort into creating a beer that complements the festival’s atmosphere, and we think attendees are going to love it.”

In addition to the festival, Cuebrew will be available at The Raleigh Times, The Pit, Sitti, and Landmark Tavern, A percentage of the restaurant sales will benefit the festival’s participating nonprofits.

For More Information:

https://rndbrewing.com/