R&D Brewing/NC State Athletics Partner to Launch Co-Branded Riviera

After renewing their partnership for the upcoming season, R&D Brewing and NC State Athletics will unveil a new co-branded and officially licensed specialty can of their existing Riviera Mexican Style Lager this fall.

One of the core brands within the R&D Brewing portfolio, the co-branded Riviera line will be made available exclusively at NC State athletic events and at select retail outlets surrounding campus.

The sale of the officially licensed product will help generate royalties that can be reinvested in scholarships for NC State University.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with a great Raleigh-based company like R&D Brewing,” said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “I’m looking forward to having this co-branded product at Wolfpack athletic events.”

“We are thrilled about our exciting new beer partnership with NC State Athletics,” said Rachel Peterson, COO of R&D Brewing. “This collaboration merges the passion for exceptional craft brewing with the energy and dedication of NC State athletics. This partnership symbolizes a shared commitment to excellence and the creation of unforgettable experiences.”

About R&D

Based in Raleigh, R&D Brewing has established itself as a premier craft brewery renowned for its award-winning beers and dedication to pushing the boundaries of flavor. With a passion for innovation, R&D Brewing consistently delivers exceptional brews that captivate beer enthusiasts. Among its remarkable achievements, R&D Brewing proudly serves as the Official Beer of the Carolina Hurricanes, the Official Craft Beer of Wake Forest University, Appalachian State University, and East Carolina University. One of R&D Brewing’s most celebrated creations is their flagship IPA, Seven Saturdays IPA. This remarkable brew showcases the perfect balance of hops, malt, and aromatics, embodying the spirit of relaxation and enjoyment that weekends bring.

For More Information:

https://gopack.com/news/2023/8/24/general-r-d-brewing-nc-state-athletics-partner-to-launch-co-branded-riviera