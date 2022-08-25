R&D Brewing, App State Kick Off Football Season with a Collaborative Brew

BOONE/RALEIGH, North Carolina – Fans of App State have a new beverage of choice while cheering on their Mountaineers. Mountain Brew, an American Ale (5.5% ABV), is a collaboration between R&D Brewing out of Raleigh and Appalachian State University in Boone.

Launching next week and decked out in App State’s black and gold, the beer is available at major retailers in the High Country. R&D’s online Beer Finder will be updated regularly. Most importantly, 16 oz. cans of Mountain Brew will be available at Kidd Brewer Stadium in time for the Mountaineers’ home opener against the North Carolina Tar Heels on September 3.

“We have some of the most loyal and enthusiastic fans in college sports, and we are excited to introduce Mountain Brew as the official beer of the Mountaineers,” says Doug Gillin, App State’s director of athletics. “Our collaboration with R&D Brewing will offer our fans an innovative choice as we celebrate our great university.”

R&D Brewing’s partnership with App State follows the creation of Storm Brew (the official beer of the Carolina Hurricanes) and Deacon Brew (the official craft beer of Wake Forest University). R&D also purchased Bull Durham Beer Co. in 2019.

“Mountain Brew continues our commitment to collaborate with exciting sports brands,” says Rachel Peterson, chief operating officer, R&D Brewing. “We can’t wait to cheer on the Mountaineers with a cold Mountain Brew in hand at the iconic Kidd Brewer Stadium.”

The availability of Mountain Brew represents the entry point for R&D Brewing into the Watauga County and foothills-area of North Carolina. Along with Mountain Brew, customers will be available to purchase the full lineup of R&D beers including the multiple U.S. Open Beer Championship medal-winning Seven Saturdays IPA and Rivera Lager.

Mountain Brew will be available for sampling this weekend at the High Country Beer Festival in Boone.

