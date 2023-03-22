R&D Brewing Announces Next Seasonal Release

RALEIGH, N.C.— R&D Brewing is excited to announce the release of its newest seasonal brew, Kill it with Citra, a hazy IPA brewed with 100% Citra hops.

At 6.5% ABV, this beer packs a punch with juicy citrus flavors and a distinct hoppy aroma, complete with tropical fruit flavors that will transport you straight to paradise.

This seasonal release will be available in both draft and 16oz cans starting in early April. It’s the perfect way to kick off the warmer weather and celebrate the arrival of spring.

“Kill it with Citra is our ode to the beloved Citra hop,” said Director of Brewing Operations at R&D Brewing, Mark Theisen. “We really wanted to showcase the flavor profile of Citra in this beer, and we think we’ve nailed it with this one.”

R&D Brewing is known for its commitment to quality and creativity, and Kill it with Citra is no exception. This refreshing beer is perfect for any occasion, from backyard barbeques to relaxing on the beach.

Kill it with Citra will be available at select locations throughout North Carolina. Fans of R&D Brewing can also purchase the new release directly from the Seven Saturdays Taproom, located in Raleigh at 1399 Capital Blvd.

