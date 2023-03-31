RationAle Brewing Hits Craft Beer Fridges Across Arizona Through Distribution Partnership with Hensley Beverage Company

SAN DIEGO, California – RationAle Brewing™, the San Diego-born, Sonoma-brewed non-alcoholic craft beer brand, continues its state-by-state takeover with the announcement of its new distribution deal with Hensley Beverage Company, Arizona’s leading beverage distributor. The partnership allows RationAle’s Brews without the Booze™ to reach every corner of The Grand Canyon State via Hensley’s network of more than 9,000 retail partners.

“We have seen an unprecedented increase in the demand for non-alcoholic beer. The addition of RationAle helps us not only meet that demand, but also deliver a portfolio of premium flavor-forward craft brews to our consumers,” said Max McClure, Hensley’s senior brand manager of craft beer, wine and spirits. “As a fellow family-owned company, Hensley felt an immediate kinship with Jamie and Wendy at RationAle. Then, we tasted the brews and were hooked. We can’t wait to see RationAle popping up at parties, on dinner tables and in coolers across Arizona, this spring.”

RationAle’s entrance into Arizona is the latest in its rapid, multi-state growth, including distribution deals with Bigfoot Beverages and Maletis Beverage in Oregon, Karl Strauss Brewing in Southern California and Breakthru Beverage Group in Colorado. RationAle has strategic plans for further eastward expansion in 2023, landing in the Midwest, East Coast and many key markets in between.

“While it’s been a wild, fun and fructuous ride so far, RationAle is still a startup in the industry, so the value of Hensley’s partnership and expertise gained over more than seven decades is invaluable to our continued growth and success in the category,” said RationAle’s Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Sales, Wendy Pickett. “We feel fortunate to have forged relationships with the best in the business, and are eyeing more partnerships and more markets, giving craft-beer fans access to great-tasting non-alcoholic options that are completely crushable, all while supporting moderation.”

RationAle’s Brews without the Booze™ are available via RationAleBrewing.com and continue to carve out desirable beer fridge real estate in strategic retail and on-premise partners throughout California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and now, Arizona, including Whole Foods Market, Market of Choice, Erewhon, Mollie Stone’s, Olivers, Nugget, BevMo! and Total Wine.

About RationAle Brewing™:

RationAle Brewing™ offers an innovative variety of small-batch, non-alcoholic craft beers for those seeking to embrace moderation while drinking consciously and living boldly. Founded in 2021 by Jamie Fay and officially launching into the non-alcohol craft beer category in early 2022, RationAle is rooted in embracing moderation without sacrifice, quickly establishing itself as the official beer of moderation. RationAle’s four Brews without the Booze™ are produced using a proprietary distillation technology to gently remove alcohol from the brewed beer, with minimal effects on its integrity and overall quality.

With the recent launches of West Coast IPA and New England Hazy IPA, RationAle’s 12 oz. cans (at $16/six-pack) are now available online, shipping nationwide, in addition to retail and on-premise locations throughout California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Arizona.

About Hensley Beverage Company:

Hensley is a multi-generational, family-owned, local Arizona beverage wholesaler that distributes a diverse and first-rate portfolio of beverages, including Anheuser-Busch InBev beers, top selling local and regional craft beers, premium non-alcoholic beverages, water, soda, tea, wine, and spirits. Hensley maintains a proprietary service fleet of more than 800 vehicles and has the support of over 1,100 employees, servicing a customer base of more than 9,000 retail accounts throughout Arizona from multiple state-wide branches. With corporate headquarters located in Phoenix, Hensley also has fully operational controlled environment warehouse space in five different locations across Arizona including Tucson, Flagstaff, Prescott Valley, Chandler and Show Low.

For More Information:

https://rationalebrewing.com/