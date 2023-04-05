Queens’ Alewife Brewing Announces Spring ’23 Craft Beer Releases Now Available at Sunnyside Queens Brewery & Taproom

QUEENS, N.Y.— Alewife Brewing announces the special release of five exceptionally crafted beers to the New York City metro area this spring ’23 with the freshly brewed flagship Death to Ego Hazy IPA, and four innovative brews ready to satiate craft beer lovers’ appetite for hopped-up beers, and clean, crisp lagers/pilsners. Alewife invites the community out to its expansive German beer hall-style taproom at 41-11 39th Street in Sunnyside Queens to enjoy their latest beer portfolio straight off the canning line.

Alewife Brewing Special Release Spring ’23 Cans:Death to Ego Hazy IPA Delicious tropical flavors with a hint of floral in the mix. A fantastic orange color hazy IPA with amazing mango tropic aromas. Death to Ego Hazy IPA is a crushable juicy hazy IPA with the perfectly balanced bitterness.

Thousand Stars A German-style pilsner with bright floral and wonderful herbal aromas. Refreshingly crisp and well-balanced pilsner.

Talus Prophecy Cold IPA Strong aromatics with extra hop intensity adds to the subtle bite of bitterness with a nice crisp finish. Heavy sweet stone fruit flavors intermingle with a light coconut aroma on the finish. Like a candied fruit with a creamy yet crisp flavor. Talus Prophecy Cold IPA features a collaboration with The Country Malt Group.

NEO Hazy DIPA A beautiful leap of tropical fruit aroma with a pale thick haze appearance. NEO Hazy DIPA has a zesty and citrusy flavor filled with fun hoppy fruitiness.

Plzen – Czech Pale Lager Plzen is clean in taste with a light spice and herbal flavor. A classic pale gold appearance with earthy and herbal aromas.Alewife Brewing’s Sunnyside Queens taproom features 18 Alewife beers on tap plus bottles and cans of saisons, lagers, IPAs, and stouts for on-premise enjoyment and to-go orders. The German beer hall vibe has classic arcade games, pinball, basketball, Street Fighter, corn hole, darts, a pool table, and a selection of kids’ games. Beer lovers can nosh on delicious artisanal items from a curated charcuterie and cheese menu, Fishwife tinned fish, snacks, and free popcorn. The huge outdoor area is perfect for spring, summer, and autumn months.

Alewife Brewing presents a weekly Friday-night live music series to support local bands! The Salt Cracker Crazies perform on March 24 (8pm), and E.W. Harris takes the taproom stage on March 31 (8pm). All shows are no cover charge.

About Alewife Brewing

Alewife Brewing is a small batch brewery located at 41-11 39th Street in the heart of the Sunnyside section of Queens, NY. We focus on brewing traditional and innovative styles of beer, using only the finest ingredients. Our goal is to provide a unique and enjoyable drinking experience for all who visit our taproom.

Alewife Brewing has fallen in love with the stories of ancient times and the roles women had in society. The peace they emulated through their beliefs and love towards nature and all species has inspired us to capture their magic in our beers and on our 16 oz. can labels. The latest historical findings suggest that wine was not the oldest elixir, but in fact, beer mixed with psychedelic substances used in shamanistic ceremonies dating back much further. Gathered and formulated, the Alewives were the makers of both spiritual and medicinal potions.

Through our journeys thus far in life, we’ve developed a deep love for ancient elixirs while brewing and traveling to learn ancient and modern techniques for exceptional beers brewed at our new home in Sunnyside, Queens.

Don’t worry, it’s just beer we make, no special additions

For More Information:

https://www.alewife.beer/