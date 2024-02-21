Public Coast Brewing Releases Two New Brews for Oregon Craft Beer Month

CANNON BEACH, Ore.— Public Coast Brewing Co. has released two new brews in celebration of Oregon Craft Beer Month (February): Bleeding Hearts Tart Ale and Benny’s Maple Oat-Stack Stout. This is a follow-up to January’s release of the ‘67 Blonde Lager, a reimagined classic of the 2018 World Cup Winner, the ‘67 Blonde Ale.

“We’re thrilled to release two unique brews celebrating the spirit of Oregon Craft Beer Month,” said Will Leroux, Public Coast’s head brewmaster. “Bleeding Hearts Tart Ale brings a burst of bright, sweet-tart fruitiness and pink color to warm the heart and help one celebrate life and love on their own terms. In contrast to that juicy tartness, Benny’s Maple Oat-Stack Stout is earthy and grounded — like diving into a fresh stack of oat flapjacks and rich maple syrup… without the dreaded kitchen cleanup.”

Bleeding Hearts Tart Ale offers a burst of sweetly tart fruit flavors with its pleasingly pink hue. This American-style sour ale features aromas of strawberry and tropical fruits with a crisp, light body and a tropical dry finish. Brewed with malted wheat, floral hops, coconut water and a tropical fruit blend, Bleeding Hearts has 5.7% ABV – perfect for whenever one’s inner romantic comes out to play. Bleeding Hearts Tart Ale is part of Public Coast Brewing Co.’s Sour Series.

Benny’s Maple Oat-Stack Stout, with a 7.5% ABV, is a “catch-and-release” special release, which will be available while supplies last at the brewhouse. A full-bodied oatmeal stout, it offers a creamy mouthfeel and sweet maple biscuit aroma. It draws upon four kinds of malt — chocolate malt, oat malt, Prinz Malt and biscuit malt — as well as Ceylon cinnamon and maple, to deliver an intensely-flavored dark ale with a wide range of flavor balances and notes of caramel, chocolate and smoke.

Both beers are available on tap at the Public Coast brewpub in Cannon Beach as well as 16 oz four packs.

About Public Coast Brewing

Located just 70 miles west of Portland in Cannon Beach, Ore., Public Coast Brewing is named after the only true public coastlines in America: the Oregon Coast. The brewery features a 10bbl Brewhouse with two 30-barrel fermenters, two 20-barrel fermenters, and four 10-barrel fermenters. Public Coast Brewing also offers fresh and delicious fare from local farms and ranches, including their own – Public Coast Farm. Boasting a large pet-friendly patio, large community-style outdoor fire pit, and an open brewhouse easily viewed from the bar, Public Coast Brewing offers a relaxed and welcoming spot for the whole family.

About Public Coast Farm

Oregon’s historic Route 26, known to Portlanders as the Sunset Highway, has welcomed generations of families traveling to and from the coast on its forested byway. Now Public Coast Farm sits on that very route, straddling West Dairy Creek at the base of the Coastal Range, on a 40-acre site lush with blueberry bushes, beehives, fruit orchards and hops. The farm is fertile ground for the farm’s sister properties – the Stephanie Inn and Public Coast Brewing Co. – each of which incorporate Public Coast Farm’s fresh ingredients into delicious dishes and seasonal beers.

For More Information:

https://publiccoastbrewing.com/beer/