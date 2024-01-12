Public Coast Brewing Releases New ‘67 Blonde Lager

CANNON BEACH, Ore.— To kick off the 2024 year, Public Coast Brewing Co. has released a new core beer to their signature lineup of year-round brews — the ‘67 Blonde Lager, a reimagined classic of the 2018 World Cup Winner, the ‘67 Blonde Ale. This crisp and golden lager joins the Cannon Beach brewery’s signature collection of year-round offerings, which include the Coastal Haze IPA, Oswald IPA, Coconut Brown Ale, NW Honey Red Ale and Public Coast’s non-alcoholic Stephen’s Root Beer.

“The inspiration for this lager comes from the year 1967, which is when the State of Oregon declared that all 363 miles of Oregon’s coastline would be open to the public in perpetuity,” said Will Leroux, Public Coast’s head brewmaster. “As crisp and bright as a sunny Oregon coast day, the ’67 Blonde Lager is a deliciously refreshing beer crafted to be a new favorite among Public Coast’s signature brews. With its subtle sweet malt and hop flavors, this golden lager echoes the spirit of our state’s 1967 landmark declaration.”

The ‘67 Blonde Lager, a 5.0% ABV blend of 2-Row Base Malt, Pilsen Malt, rice flakes, lemondrop Hops and German Lager Yeast, offers a golden appearance and light body that’s delightfully effervescent and wildly approachable.

“While seasonal brews enable us to get creative and run wild, we like to think of the year-round brews as the Team Captains of Public Coast Brewing,” said Leroux. “Standout brews like our Coastal Haze IPA and NW Honey Red Ale anchor our lineup. Just as the ’67 Blonde Lager now does, these flagship offerings showcase our best in terms of taste, quality and consistency.”

The beer is available on tap at the Public Coast brewpub in Cannon Beach as well as 16 oz four packs.

About Public Coast Brewing

Located just 70 miles west of Portland in Cannon Beach, Ore., Public Coast Brewing is named after the only true public coastlines in America: the Oregon Coast. The brewery features a 10bbl Brewhouse with two 30-barrel fermenters, two 20-barrel fermenters, and four 10-barrel fermenters. Public Coast Brewing also offers fresh and delicious fare from local farms and ranches, including their own – Public Coast Farm. Boasting a large pet-friendly patio, large community-style outdoor fire pit, and an open brewhouse easily viewed from the bar, Public Coast Brewing offers a relaxed and welcoming spot for the whole family.

About Public Coast Farm

Oregon’s historic Route 26, known to Portlanders as the Sunset Highway, has welcomed generations of families traveling to and from the coast on its forested byway. Now Public Coast Farm sits on that very route, straddling West Dairy Creek at the base of the Coastal Range, on a 40-acre site lush with blueberry bushes, beehives, fruit orchards and hops. The farm is fertile ground for the farm’s sister properties – the Stephanie Inn and Public Coast Brewing Co. – each of which incorporate Public Coast Farm’s fresh ingredients into delicious dishes and seasonal beers.

For More Information:

https://publiccoastbrewing.com/