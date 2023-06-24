Public Coast Brewing Co. Invites Beer Lovers to Celebrate Summer Flavors with Trio of Refreshing Ales

CANNON BEACH, Oregon – Public Coast Brewing Co. is releasing a refreshing lineup of brews that are sure to inspire and quench this summer season. The popular Oregon Coast brewery is debuting an adventurous Mango Jalapeño Tart Ale, a tropical blend of Oregon-grown peppers and Hawaiian mangoes that takes inspiration from the guaranteed public beach access in both Hawaiii and Oregon. The second release marks the return of seasonal favorite Public Coast Farm Blueberry Wheat Ale, which features blueberries from the brewery’s own Public Coast Farm. Lastly, the brewery is highlighting its award-winning ’67 Blonde Ale, a year-round classic known for a clean and crisp profile that’s perfect for Oregon’s carefree summer days.

“Whether beer lovers are looking for a playful twist on a sour, a catch-and-release beer celebrating Oregon’s summer bounty, or the quintessential blonde ale, we have them covered,” said Will Leroux, Public Coast’s head brewmaster. “We’re especially excited to debut the Mango Jalapeño Tart Ale, which is the newest addition to our adventurous Sour Series — it was made for enthusiasts who savor tart, juicy beers with layers of nuanced flavor.”

The new Mango Jalapeño Tart Ale, a 5.7% ABV radiant blend of Public Coast Farm’s poblano peppers paired with Hawaiian-grown mangoes, offers an innovative American-style sour beer that delivers tropical and warm aromas, a light body, and a tart, dry finish.

Continuing the tradition of the brewery’s Farmstand Series, the annual return of the Public Coast Farm Blueberry Wheat Ale offers a 5.4% ABV American wheat beer that exemplifies the essence of an Oregon summer day. This easy-drinking wheat ale delights with hints of ripe blueberries from Public Coast Farm and honey, taking one’s taste buds on a journey across the coastal farmlands of Oregon.

A consistent crowd-pleaser, the ’67 Blonde Ale, Public Coast Brewing Co.’s signature American Gold Ale, is a tribute to the remarkable year of 1967, when Oregon made the groundbreaking decision to designate the state’s beaches accessible to everyone. This award-winning brew, which claimed the Gold Award for Golden or Blonde Ale at the 2018 World Beer Cup, offers a 5.1% ABV easy drinker and excellent “gateway beer.” Clean, crisp, and light, the ‘67 Blonde Ale embodies the iconic nature of a golden ale.

About Public Coast Brewing

Located just 70 miles west of Portland in Cannon Beach, Ore., Public Coast Brewing is named after the only true public coastlines in America: the Oregon Coast. The brewery features a 10bbl Brewhouse with two 30-barrel fermenters, two 20-barrel fermenters, and four 10-barrel fermenters. Public Coast Brewing also offers fresh and delicious fare from local farms and ranches, including their own farm, for adults and children alike. Boasting a large pet-friendly patio, large community-style outdoor fire pit, and an open brewhouse easily viewed from the bar, Public Coast Brewing offers a relaxed and welcoming spot for the whole family.

About Public Coast Farm

Oregon’s historic Route 26, known to Portlanders as the Sunset Highway, has welcomed generations of families traveling to and from the coast on its forested byway. Now Public Coast Farm sits on that very route, straddling West Dairy Creek at the base of the Coastal Range, on a 40-acre site lush with blueberry bushes, beehives, fruit orchards and hops. The farm is fertile ground for the farm’s sister properties – the Stephanie Inn and Public Coast Brewing Co. – each of which incorporate Public Coast Farm’s fresh ingredients into delicious dishes and seasonal beers.

For More Information:

http://publiccoastbrewing.com/beer/