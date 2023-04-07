Public Coast Brewing Co. Introduces Special Spring Releases

CANNON BEACH, Ore.— Public Coast Brewing Co. has re-released two of its “special release” beers: Uncle Fred’s German Wheat and Stackstock Candy Cap Stout and added the latest collab beer with Big Dog’s Brewing Co.: Violent Violet Blueberry Double Hazy IPA respectively. Only available for a limited time, the three beers each provide a refreshing taste of the bounty of Oregon as we head into the spring and summer months.

“We’re excited to bring back two very special fan favorites and a new collab beer this season,” said Will Leroux, Public Coast’s head brewmaster. “Uncle Fred’s German Wheat beer, brewed in honor of our friend, Fred Bowman, is refreshing and full bodied, with just a dash more clove and banana than your mother’s famous muffins. Violent Violet lives up to its name, packed with fruity tartness which allows the fruit to shine through and pair well with the malts and slight bitterness. And our Stackstock Candy Cap Stout continues to be a crowd pleaser for mushroom foragers, foodies, and craft beer drinkers alike.”

Uncle Fred’s German Wheat beer, a 5.0% ABV, is brewed with at least 50 percent malted wheat and also includes lemon drop hops. This style of beer will be light in color and typically carries notes of banana and clove. Uncle Fred’s is an easy drinker, highly carbonated, bubbly, and refreshing.

Violent Violet Blueberry Double Hazy IPA is as luscious as it sounds, a 8.2% ABV, it’s a stronger take on a regular IPA – amplifying it with a bigger malt and hop profile. This beer contains fresh blueberries paired with extra hops and extra malt, which means it’s pretty EXTRA – extra fruity, extra hoppy, and extra hazy.

Stackstock Candy Cap Stout, a 5.8% ABV, highlights the bounty of the land by infusing a stout beer with Candy Cap mushrooms, the hidden gem of the Pacific Northwest. This beer contains notes of roast chocolate, coffee and dark fruit with the subtle taste of umami from the mushroom. Think maple, caramel and pralines – like a sticky bun.

All three releases are for sale on-tap and in cans at Public Coast’s brewpub in Cannon Beach.

About Public Coast Brewing

Located just 70 miles west of Portland in Cannon Beach, Ore., Public Coast Brewing is named after the only true public coastlines in America: the Oregon Coast. The brewery features a 10bbl Brewhouse with two 30-barrel fermenters, two 20-barrel fermenters, and four 10-barrel fermenters. Public Coast Brewing also offers fresh and delicious fare from local farms and ranches, including their own farm, for adults and children alike. Boasting a large pet-friendly patio, large community-style outdoor fire pit, and an open brewhouse easily viewed from the bar, Public Coast Brewing offers a relaxed and welcoming spot for the whole family.

About Public Coast Farm

Oregon’s historic Route 26, known to Portlanders as the Sunset Highway, has welcomed generations of families traveling to and from the coast on its forested byway. Now Public Coast Farm sits on that very route, straddling West Dairy Creek at the base of the Coastal Range, on a 40-acre site lush with blueberry bushes, beehives, fruit orchards and hops. The farm is fertile ground for the farm’s sister properties – the Stephanie Inn and Public Coast Brewing Co. – each of which incorporate Public Coast Farm’s fresh ingredients into delicious dishes and seasonal beers.

https://publiccoastbrewing.com/