Public Coast Brewing Co. Celebrates Oregon Craft Beer Month with New Release

CANNON BEACH, Oregon – Public Coast Brewing Co. is celebrating Oregon Craft Beer Month with the special release of a Currant Vanilla Tart Ale. This golden ale features a delicate dance of tart berries and creamy vanilla to offer a well-balanced combination of earthy fruit with sweet warm tones. Oregon Craft Beer Month, held annually in February, is a month-long focus on Oregon craft breweries featuring events, beer releases and other programs to celebrate craft brewers across the state.

“We love how fresh currants taste like the love child of a cranberry and a sugar cube: bright, tart yet not too puckery,” said Will Leroux, Public Coast’s head brewmaster. “We decided to add a vanilla note to mellow out and balance the flavors, bringing hints of a freshly baked pie.”

The Currant Vanilla Tart Ale goes with anything the Pacific Northwest has to offer. From freshly picked berry tarts to braised meats and everything in between. This beer is a palate’s companion as it compliments every flavor at every bite.

With a 7.1% ABV — the Currant Vanilla Tart Ale is part of Public Coast Brewing Co.’s Sour Series, and is a golden ale that rolls smoothly across the palate with moderate bitterness. It’s currently for sale on-tap and in cans at Public Coast’s brewpub in Cannon Beach.

About Public Coast Brewing

Located just 70 miles west of Portland in Cannon Beach, Ore., Public Coast Brewing is named after the only true public coastlines in America: the Oregon Coast. The brewery features a 10bbl Brewhouse with two 30-barrel fermenters, two 20-barrel fermenters, and four 10-barrel fermenters. Public Coast Brewing also offers fresh and delicious fare from local farms and ranches, including their own farm, for adults and children alike. Boasting a large pet-friendly patio, large community-style outdoor fire pit, and an open brewhouse easily viewed from the bar, Public Coast Brewing offers a relaxed and welcoming spot for the whole family.

About Public Coast Farm

Oregon’s historic Route 26, known to Portlanders as the Sunset Highway, has welcomed generations of families traveling to and from the coast on its forested byway. Now Public Coast Farm sits on that very route, straddling West Dairy Creek at the base of the Coastal Range, on a 40-acre site lush with blueberry bushes, beehives, fruit orchards and hops. The farm is fertile ground for the farm’s sister properties – the Stephanie Inn and Public Coast Brewing Co. – each of which incorporate Public Coast Farm’s fresh ingredients into delicious dishes and seasonal beers.

