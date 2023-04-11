Protagonist Beer Announces Distribution to South Carolina

Protagonist Beer is pleased to announce that they will be expanding their fast growing beer distribution to South Carolina this month. They will be partnering with Comer Distributing to bring their beers into the Palmetto State for the first time starting mid-April 2023. Beers will be available first in the Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Rock Hill, and Clover markets, with plans for more markets in the future.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with Comer and their incredible team to finally bring our beers into the Palmetto state”, says CEO and Co-Founder Mike Salzarulo. “Because of the demand and proximity to our friends in South Carolina, it’s the natural next step for our retail beer expansion.”

“Our entire crew here at Comer Distributing are very excited to bring such great local brands to our customers and consumers. Protagonist Beer is first class, and all their staff have been absolutely wonderful to help map out their vision and expansion plans into South Carolina. Thank you, Mike and Lindsay, for choosing us as your partner,” says Chip Comer of Comer Distributing. “We would encourage anyone to please visit their facility in the Lower South End and enjoy great food and brews and an awesome atmosphere! Coming to local stores, bars, and restaurants near you in Rock Hill and surrounding areas very soon, Protagonist Beer!”

Protagonist Beer was founded in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte in May of 2019 by three childhood friends. Quickly outgrowing their original space, Protagonist opened a production facility and pizzeria in the LoSo neighborhood in Charlotte in November 2020. In their short time as a brewery, Protagonist Beer has won four Great American Beer Festival Medals, along with a North Carolina Brewers Cup Gold Medal.

Protagonist Beer will launch in South Carolina with five year-round offerings: Queen Charlotte, a German-style Pilsner; Dolly, a Honey Blonde Ale; Gwen, a Honey Hazy Pale Ale; Mercury, a Hazy IPA; and Hank, an American Light Lager. Their recent collaboration with Fort Mill-based Replay Brewing named Tony Bock, a 7.3% Strong Lager, will be the first seasonal offering available in select markets.

https://protagonistbeer.com/press/distrotosc/