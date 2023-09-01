PROST! Tennessee Brew Works Releases Their Limited Oktoberfest

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Embrace the spirit of German beer culture as Tennessee Brew Works proudly announces the highly anticipated annual release of this year’s Oktoberfest! Beer enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike are cordially invited to join us at the Tennessee Brew Works taproom, located at 809 Ewing Avenue in Nashville for the release Friday, September 1, starting at 11 am.

Brewed once a year, this 5.2% ABV, 17 IBU German-style Märzen is a sessionable welcome to the fall here in Tennessee. Enjoy delicious rich malt, bready and biscuit characteristics with light toasted notes on finish. The hop bitterness is clean and soft.

Oktoberfest will be available on draft, and in 16oz can 4-packs and 24-pack cases to-go at the Tennessee Brew Works taproom, starting at 11am Friday, September 1.

Oktoberfest will also be available with limited distribution around the greater Nashville metropolitan area, Clarksville, Cookeville, Knoxville, Tri-Cities, Chattanooga, and West Tennessee.

PROST! EIN TOAST!

About Tennessee Brew Works

Tennessee Brew Works is an independently owned and operated craft brewery that opened in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee.

Tennessee Brew Works proudly introduced the state’s first All-Tennessee grain beers in 2018 with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Our all-Tennessee grain State Park Blonde Ale is the official beer of the Tennessee State Parks and benefits the TSP Conservancy for the preservation of the state’s 57 State Parks.

We brew beers with integrity, using only quality natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. We cater to those that appreciate the difference. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. Our motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.”

For More Information:

https://www.tnbrew.com/beer/oktoberfest