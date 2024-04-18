Prost Brewing Company Releases Summer Seasonals Brewed in Northglenn

Prost Brewing Co., the Colorado brewery dedicated to the pursuit of German craft bier perfection, announces the release of two new summer seasonal offerings both brewed at its new Northglenn, Colo., brewery: Summer Lager and the Summer Variety Pack. Drink like a German all summer long at a Prost biergarten in Northglenn, Denver, Highlands Ranch or Fort Collins or grab them at retail in Prost’s five-state distribution area across Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Idaho, and Montana.

Summer Lager (5.8% ABV) – Make this crisp lager part of your summer tradition. Prost’s Summer Lager is fruity, easy to drink and playful. Simultaneously complex and intricate while remaining balanced and smooth, it’s the ideal complement to the season. A Munich-style Export Lager characterized by flavors of stone fruit, floral spice, sweet biscuit and a crisp, dry finish, Summer Lager is available on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans.

Summer Variety Pack – Summer Lager joins three Prost flagship lagers in this limited-time seasonal 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. Perfect for gatherings with friends during the warm-weather season, this pack contains three cans of four Prost favorites: Summer Lager, Prost Pilsner (4.9% ABV), Prost Dunkel (5.6% ABV), and Prost Kölsch (4.8% ABV).

“These biers were crafted in our new Northglenn brewery headquarters using a combination of time-honored German methods and state-of-the-art equipment,” said Prost Brewing Co. President David Deline. “We hope you enjoy them while partaking in other fine German summer traditions, like drinking bier in the sunshine and gathering with friends for live music and yard games.”

All of Prost Brewing Co.’s award-winning biergarten-style biers begin with authentic, hand-selected malt, hops, water and yeast, crafted through the patient process of slow lagering. The team at Prost believes in preserving processes like these, which have been perfected over centuries, in order to craft the highest quality biers.

Just like the summer season, these seasonal biers won’t last forever. Learn more about Prost Brewing Co. and where to find Prost’s award-winning German-inspired, Colorado crafted biers at prostbrewing.com.

Prost Brewing Co. is a Colorado craft brewery focused on building community and honoring German brewing traditions. Prost's award-winning biergarten-style biers are brewed authentically with sustainably sourced German-grown hops and malts that are hand-selected for quality. Brewed with state-of-the-art precision, Prost's lineup of German inspired, Colorado crafted biers are clear, refined and approachable, yet layered with complexity.

