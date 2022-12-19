Private Brewer Barre and DW Reusables Turn Old Beverage Crates into New Crates

BILZEN, Belgium – Following the key principle of a circular economy, Private Brewery Barre contacted DW Reusables to use the reground crates and turn them into new crates that match the visual identity of the brand.

The Challenge

When private brewery Barre decided to replace their existing crates by a new modern crate, they were facing several challenges. The goal was to prepare the brand visibility of Barre for the future: the crate had a modern look but at the same time the design underscored the brewery’s traditional roots. The old crates had to be phased out without major interruption so the new crates would be ready for the new season. Additionally, Barre reused the returnable bottles for the new crates, causing an extra challenge for the supply chain. Finally, the investment had to meet the budget because due to the economic crisis, material prices went up.

The Approach

To meet the new brand identity, DW Reusables’ inhouse design department adapted the existing mould with a minimum of investment. The crate design was modified in 2 ways: first, the openings at the sides were enlarged so that the brand identity on the bottles would become more visible. Secondly the family crest was removed from the label and embossed across the corners of the crate to give the crate a modern look. The Barre logo was applied on the 4 sides with IML (in-mould labelling). To ensure availability of the crates, Barre and DW Reusables set up a detailed phased planning for the replacement. The existing bottles were taken out of the old crates, rinsed, filled, labelled, and placed in the new crates in the brewery.

The Result

The crates entered the market in time. The new look perfectly matches the visual identity of the brand: the large logo combined with openings at the side allows the customer to immediately recognize the desired product, increasing sales significantly. Furthermore, the sustainable solution has a minimum impact on the environment, because in circular economy, materials are kept in a closed loop, effectively decoupling from raw material consumption.

“DW Reusables’ sustainable solution met all our requirements. With more than 180 years of experience and uncompromising commitment to quality, our region, its people, and the protection of natural resources, it makes sense to only use reusable packaging for our beer and reusing the materials for as long as possible.”

Christoph Barre, CEO of Barre

ABOUT BARRE

The Ernst Barre Private Brewery was founded near Lübbecke in 1842 by Johann Barre. With Christoph Barre, the brewery is led by the sixth generation and now counts 92 employees and additionally two horses. Barre Bräu produces around 120,000 hl per year and has a reputation for quality and operates successfully in its niche market.

ABOUT DW REUSABLES

DW Reusables is a leading provider of injection moulded returnable packaging. With five manufacturing sites strategically located in Belgium, Poland, Spain and Croatia, they are worldwide leader in the field of beverage crates, pallets, trays and totes. As a specialist in closed loop systems, DW Reusables helps customers around the world to improve their sustainability performance by replacing one-way packaging by durable and fully recyclable packaging options. They offer a wide variety of standard products for the beverage industry and are specialised in bespoke solutions that require the development of a mould.

