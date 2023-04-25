Powered by Asian Women: Japas Cervejaria Introduces Collaboration Beer for AAPI Heritage Month

SAO PAULO, Brazil – In honor of AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) Heritage Month in May, Japas Cervejaria, a Brazilian-based brewery with women of Brazilian and Japanese descent, have teamed up with fellow Asian community members to brew Tigresa, a Hazy Rice IPA, that will launch in participating U.S. and Brazilian markets in May.

The collaboration includes the women of Japas—Maíra Kimura, Tânia Matsuoka, Yumi Shimada, and Fernanda Ueno—who also invited Brazilian content creators Priscila Jung, Maya Tanizaki, and Cíntia Zhu, to participate in the project.

“There were lots of discussions about how we can break stereotypes of being exotic, both in beauty and cuisine,” says Tanizaki. “It’s common for Asian women to be viewed a certain way but in fact we have our own unique cultures and traits. This was the launching pad for the collaboration.”

Tigresa is a Hazy Rice IPA that’s double dry-hopped with Amarillo and Citra. The rice adds lightness to the style, making this Hazy IPA refreshing and highly drinkable.

“We chose rice for the recipe because it is the most common ingredient on our families’ tables and because it is part of the staple diet of so many other families coming from different parts of Asia,” says Ueno, co-founder, brewmaster and quality director for Japas.

According to Shimada, co-founder and creative director for Japas, the illustration was created by Jung and then transformed and integrated with her design. The label artwork showcases intensity through the combination of color and symbolism with the colors representing the aggression of the female tiger (tigresa) and the female tiger symbolizing the fuel that’s needed for the fight for representation.

“The Tigresa represents a duality and fondly reminds us of our ancestors, giving us the courage to support other Asian women, who, like us, have been stereotyped and silenced,” says Kimura, co-founder, brewmaster and business strategist for Japas.

Matsuoka, head of operations at Japas, hopes the beer will not only raise awareness about how Asian women are stereotyped but also propel conversations about how the diversity of Asian women should be represented. For Zhu, like many Asian cultures, food and drink are a form of affection. Tigresa was created for Asian women to feel welcome and have a seat at the table.

Tigresa will be available both in Brazil as well as in participating retail locations in the following U.S. markets: California, Colorado, Florida, New York, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

Tigresa brand statement:

Cute. Submissive. Exotic. Obedient. These are among the many stereotypes that are placed on us as Asian women. These words fetishize and infantilize us and oftentimes they play into the model minority myth. However we are described, the truth is these harmful, racist and sexist characterizations can make us feel inferior and sidelined.

Therefore, we want to raise awareness about this important topic that has long constrained our community. Asian women are not a monolith. We are all unique, each with our own colors, experiences, personalities, and histories.

“As women of Asian and Brazilian descent, we know that we only represent a small part of the overall population of Asian women, but we hope to add our voices to the much needed chorus that the world needs more diversity, respect, and community,” says Jung.

About Japas Cervejaria

Japas Cervejaria is a woman-run, Japanese-Brazilian brewery based in Brazil. Founded in 2014 by Maíra Kimura, Yumi Shimada and Fernanda Ueno, each of their creations is the result of a dive into their ancestry. This amalgamation of beer and history is rich in aromas, flavors and culture, with recipes that celebrate the union between Brazil and Japan in a contemporary way, without clichés or pre-established ideas. Visit the website to learn more about Japas Cervejaria or find their beer here.

