Portland Cider’s Imperial Dry Raises the Bar

CLACKAMAS, Oregon – Portland Cider Co. has released Imperial Dry Cider, the latest addition to its year-round offerings. This new cider is an imperial version of the company’s flagship Kinda Dry cider — crisp and tannic with a sophisticated bubbly finish, and 8.5% ABV. Imperial Dry Cider is characterized by its bold, baked-apple flavor and subtle pecan and toffee notes. As with all Portland Ciders, it’s made with Pacific Northwest-grown apples.

“Imperial ciders have seen such rapid growth in our region over the past couple of years, as cider fans have become more interested in enjoying something a little stronger than the classic apple cider,” said Jared Moe, VP of sales at Portland Cider Co. “Our cidermakers have been laser-focused on raising the bar for imperials in this market, and we’ve gotten really positive feedback from our guests and our retail accounts about our selections. One thing that sets our Imperial Dry Cider apart from the rest is that it’s quite low in sugar, allowing for a balanced dryness and nice, mellow tannins.”

Consumer interest in imperial ciders has been growing steadily in the Pacific Northwest in recent years, and is beginning to grow in popularity nationwide. Portland Cider Co. has been ahead of the curve on this trend, with its first imperial release, Perfect 10, in 2018, followed by Imperial Peach Tea in 2021—the first fruited imperial cider in the Northwest—and now Imperial Dry Cider. The latter two have both earned slots as part of the company’s year-round cider lineup.

Imperial Dry Cider is now available in 6-packs of 12-oz. Cans at fine retailers throughout the Pacific Northwest, and on tap at Portland Cider’s Clackamas Pub, Portland Cider House, and the new Westside Pub in Beaverton.

Portland Cider Company was founded in 2013 to bring hand-crafted, award winning cider to the Northwest. The company recognizes Portland and her bold spirit as the inspiration behind their innovative ciders, and promises the cleanest, tastiest, and most enjoyable cider-drinking experience the city has to offer. Including the new Westside Pub, Portland Cider has three taproom locations in the Portland Metro Area, where they encourage all to visit, sample, and expect more from the cider they drink.

