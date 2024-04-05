Portland Cider Company Releases New Variety 12-Pack

CLACKAMAS, Ore.— Portland Cider Company has released its first-ever variety pack, Cidermaker’s Flight, a 12-pack featuring four refreshing options made with Northwest apples. Every pack offers three 12-ounce cans of Pacific Berry, Imperial Peach Tea, Imperial Abbey Apple, and Kinda Dry. The ciders were selected for their diverse flavor profiles, dryness, and ABV, as well as their popularity.

“Our 11th anniversary seemed like an ideal time to release a celebration-ready 12-pack,” said Portland Cider co-owner Jeff Parrish. “It’s the perfect flight to take to a gathering, or to mix things up in your own fridge. The flight offers something for everyone, whether you’re feeling like a higher-ABV, traditional dry cider or you prefer something fruitier and a little lighter.”

The Cidermaker’s Flight is available year-round, in a 12-can variety pack, throughout the cidery’s distribution footprint, including Oregon, Washington, Colorado, and Northern California. Cider fans can locate any of Portland Cider Company’s flavors using the company’s Cider Finder online.

11th Anniversary Celebration

Portland Cider has timed the launch of the new year-round Cidermaker’s Flight to coincide with its 11th anniversary. Fans are invited to join the Portland Cider crew in a family-friendly celebration on Saturday, April 20, from 12 pm to 4 pm at the company’s Clackamas Taproom and Cidery. More than 25 ciders on tap, plus cider slushies and cocktails, extended indoor and outdoor seating and a special event menu from Chef Vinnie Manna. Tickets are available for presale on the Portland Cider website.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was founded in 2013 to bring hand-crafted, award-winning cider to the Northwest. The company recognizes Portland and her bold spirit as the inspiration behind their innovative ciders, and promises the cleanest, tastiest, and most enjoyable cider-drinking experience the city has to offer. Portland Cider has three taproom locations in the Portland metro area, where they encourage all to visit, sample, and expect more from the cider they drink.

For More Information:

https://www.portlandcider.com/