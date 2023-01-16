Pike Taproom Now Offers Happy Hour and Beer To Go

SEATTLE, Washington – Ballard’s favorite new taproom now offers happy hour and beers to go. Tell your friends—bring the kids—don’t forget your dog! See you at Pike Taproom!

Happy hour is now offered Tuesday through Friday from 3pm – 6pm, and late night on Friday and Saturday from 10pm to close. *Pike Taproom will reopen on Mondays in March, and happy hour will be offered Monday through Friday.

The happy hour menu offers two Adult Happy Meals ($14) that include choice of a pint of Pike beer along with tots or fries and a McPike burger or breaded shrimp nuggets. Loaded Hawaiian Tots ($12) come with spam, cheese, teriyaki, and crispy onions. The full menu of unique burgers and wings is also available during happy hour.

A Happy Mule with choice of spirit and ginger beer and Mischief Punch with bourbon, cinnamon whiskey, peach schnapps, orange juice, and grenadine are offered for $10. Plus, $1 off pints of Pike beer on draft.

Pike Taproom has added growlers, as well as a grab-and-go canned beer program making it easy for guests to take a little taste of Pike home. Swing by the taproom and grab a six-pack of Pike beer or fill a growler with one of the rotating selections on draft, including limited releases and seasonal beers.

Opened in December of 2022 on bustling Ballard Ave, Pike Taproom is the perfect neighborhood spot for great beers, good eats, catching a game on TV, or playing a round of darts with friends. The 45-seat room has a stylish welcoming vibe with a touch of old Ballard found in the large black and white photos that adorn the brick walls. The selection of burgers, wings, and tots perfectly complement the robust selection of Pike brews, canned beers and wines, and cocktails. Pike Taproom opens at 3pm Tuesday through Friday, and at 12pm on weekends. Happy Hour is Tuesday through Friday from 3pm to 6pm, and Friday and Saturday from 10pm to close. The taproom is dog and kid friendly and has growlers and cans of beer to go. For more information call 206.906.9158 or visit, pikebrewingseattle.com.

Pike Taproom is located at 5205 Ballard Ave NW in Seattle, Washington.

About Pike Brewing

Founded in 1989 by Charles and Rose Ann Finkel, Pike Brewing is the longest running, independently operated craft brewery in Washington State. Located adjacent to Seattle’s iconic Pike Place Market, Pike Brewing features a sustainably focused gravity-flow steam-powered brewhouse producing bold, diverse, and dynamic craft beers. In addition to the urban brewery, the three-level space boasts two restaurants and a Microbrewery Museum, making Pike Brewing a destination for both locals and visitors alike. Pike Brewing is renowned for a wide range of award-winning beers, top-notch hospitality, and a philanthropic commitment to the community. Look for Pike Brewing in restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores throughout Washington, as well as select grocery stores in Alaska and Idaho.

Pike Brewing is located at 1415 First Avenue in Seattle, Washington.

For More Information:

https://www.pikebrewing.com