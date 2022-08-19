Philadelphia’s Traveling Beer Garden Parks on Tap Hits the Road Again

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Philly’s traveling beer garden that gives back is on the move again! Parks on Tap shifts out of park and into drive as its journey back to its original format begins Labor Day weekend. For the first time since COVID-19, Parks on Tap will travel to a new park every week. Parks on Tap will remain at the stunning Water Works location until August 28th.

Starting August 31st, fans of Parks on Tap can anticipate a new park every Wednesday – Sunday, starting at Penn Treaty Park, Clark Park, Columbus Square, and Matthias Baldwin, ending at Schuylkill Banks. Each location will offer everything fans have grown to expect from local brews, fresh bites, a variety of seating, lighting, and clean restrooms in a contained area of the public park areas. This unique collaboration between FCM Hospitality and Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department was originally designed to bring people together and activate the city’s parks in a fun, family-friendly environment. Over the pandemic, the program enjoyed longer-term residencies around the region. Now the program will move around just in time for fall and shine a light on the diverse public parks and spaces Philadelphia has to offer. Fall season hours for Parks on Tap for all locations will operate Wednesday to Friday, from 4:00pm to 10:00pm, and Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 10:00pm, weather permitting. A daily digital sign-in is required. Food and drink are pay-as-you-go. Seating is first come, first served. Parks on Tap is family (and fido) friendly. For more information on the Parks on Tap locations, menus, and directions, please visit www.parksontap.com.

“Parks on Tap is on the move just in time for fall,” said FCM Hospitality Director of Special Events and Promotions Neina Langford. “Over the pandemic, Parks on Tap took on a season-long residencies at beautiful destinations around the city. Now, by popular demand, the traveling beer garden will travel each and every week. The original mobile format was created to introduce locals and visitors alike to the variety of incredible, beautiful public places all throughout our great city. We are very proud to offer this to our community. Get out your calendars and invite your friends and neighbors. We are gearing up for one of our biggest fall seasons ever! We can’t wait to see you in neighborhoods across Philly!”

Parks on Tap will touch down in five neighborhoods across Philadelphia starting Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and ending on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The schedule includes stops in Fishtown, West Philly, South Philly, Logan Square and Schuylkill Banks, as listed below:

Penn Treaty Park

August 31 – September 5, 2022 (open Labor Day, Noon to 10:00pm)

Clark Park

September 7 – September 11, 2022

Columbus Square

September 14 – September 18, 2022

Matthias Baldwin

September 21 – September 25, 2022

Schuylkill Banks

September 28 – October 2, 2022

The first four weeks will begin their temporary stay with an extra incentive for guests. FCM Hospitality will be donating 25% of proceeds from 4:00pm to 6:00pm each Wednesday directly to the Friends Group of Penn Treaty Park, Clark Park, Columbus Square, and Matthias Baldwin, on their respective weeks.

For each stop this fall, Parks on Tap will offer a traditional beer garden experience set against the stunning backdrop of these lush green local parks. Each week’s traveling beer garden will be customized to the partner venue with a design that allows for the best views and integration with the site, as well as the most natural crowd flow. Each venue will continuously aim for a simple aesthetic: well-kept outdoor spaces where friends and families can meet up to enjoy food, drinks, and fun in a natural green space.

For food and drink offerings, patrons will enjoy local craft beers, wine, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages such as water and fresh lemonade. Food offerings will include casual bites and convenient grab-and-go snacks highlighting locally sourced ingredients. Don’t forget to grab Mainstay Independent Brewing Company’s Love Your Park Pale Ale. Love Your Park Pale Ale was originally created exclusively for Parks on Tap to help raise awareness for volunteering at loveyourpark.org. All credit cards and cash are accepted for food and drink. Credit cards are preferred. The opening food and drink menu is as follows:

FOOD

Snacks

Philly Soft Pretzel (V) $4: Sweet and Spicy Mustard, add spicy bacon cheese dip +2 (VG)

Smoked Feta Dip (VG) $9: Harissa, Pita Chips

Smoked Pineapple Salsa (V, GF) $8: Corn Tortilla Chips

Hummus (V, GF) $8: Eggplant-Olive Tapenade, Seasonal Crudite

Watermelon Slices (V) $5: tajin

Salads

Caprese Pasta Salad (VG) $10: Pesto, Marinated Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato

Summer Arugula Salad (VG, GF) $11: Peach, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Sunflower Seeds, Yogurt-Tahini Dressing

Sandwiches

Served with kettle cooked potato chips

Pulled Pork $13: BBQ, Slaw, B&B Pickles, Brioche Bun

Smoked Chicken Salad $12: Red Onion, Celery, Pickled Long Hots, Bacon, Brioche Bun

Meatballs $13: Tomato Sauce, Sharp Provolone, Liscio’s Seeded Roll

Mediterranean Veggie Hoagie (V) $12: Smoked Mozzarella, Hummus, Eggplant, Cucumber, Tomato, Cherry Pepper Relish, Liscio’s Seeded Roll

Loaded Hot Dog $8: Crispy Onion, BBQ Sauce, B&B Pickles, Pulled Pork, Potato Bun

Kid’s Hot Dog $5: All Beef Hot Dog, Potato Bun

SWEETS

Cookies $4

Malcolm’s Fruit Cup $6

DRINKS

Beer on Tap $7

Mainstay Bowline IPA (7.1%)

Mainstay Poplar Pils (5.0% abv)

Mainstay King Laird Weisse (5.3% abv)

Mainstay Love Your Parks Pale Ale (5.3% abv)

Mainstay Black Cap (5.1% abv)

Harness Bend IPA (5.4% abv)

Downeast Cider

Beer in Cans

Mainstay Constitution Lager

Watermelon Spritz

Bud Light Seltzer

Coffee Porter

Cocktails

Hibiscus Lemonade $10: Vodka, Hibiscus, Fresh Lemonade

Orange Mango Margarita $10: Tequila, Orange, Mango, Lime

Wine

Rose $9

Non-Alcoholic

Fresh House Lemonade $3

Bottled Water $2

All food and drink is served beer garden, self-service style from the outdoor mobile bar and kitchen. For seating, Parks on Tap does not offer reservations. All seating is first come, first serve. Parks on Tap is family and fido friendly. Well-behaved dogs are welcome and must always be on a leash. The beer garden is 21+ to enter. Children, families, and anyone under 21 are welcome to participate if they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who has legal identification. Alcoholic beverages must stay within the beer garden’s fenced area. This is required for full compliance with PLCB code. All patrons will be asked to digitally sign in when visiting the park. Signing in and entry are complementary and can be done in advance.

Season hours for Parks on Tap at Fairmount Park’s Water Works are Wednesday to Friday from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 10:00 pm.

Season hours for traveling Parks on Tap will be Wednesday to Friday from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 10:00 pm.

Please note that hours and days of operation may change due to weather and special events. Please visit @parksontap on Instagram and Facebook for regular updates.

ABOUT THE PARKS

About Penn Treaty Park

N. Delaware Avenue & Beach Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125

According to legend, Pennsylvania founder William Penn signed his treaty of peace with the local Lenape tribe under an elm tree just off the Delaware River in 1683 in what is now known as Penn Treaty Park. Though the tree fell in a storm in 1810, the city officially opened Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown on the surrounding land in 1894. Today, a statue of William Penn greets picnickers and dog walkers, and throughout the year, people come to the waterfront park from all over the city and beyond for special events, including an Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration of Native American, Andean and other cultures. To learn more about the Friends of Penn Treaty Park visit them on Facebook.

About Clark Park

4300-4398 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Enjoyed by Spruce Hillers since the late 1800s, Clark Park always seems to play host to something intriguing, confusing, engrossing, or all three. Neighbors in the West Philadelphia neighborhood gather at this community hub that’s always bustling with activity. In addition to playgrounds and basketball courts, Clark Park maintains a busy events schedule with festivals, flea markets, theatrical performances, concerts and a year-round farmers’ market. If food trucks, soccer leagues, cute dogs and that kind off stuff isn’t your jam, stick around for the LARPers, or live-action role players, gouging each other with foam weaponry. A park landmark, the Dickens and Little Nell sculpture depicts the author and his character Nell Trent of the novel The Old Curiosity Shop.

About Columbus Square

1100 Wharton St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Columbus Square Park has a century old history as colorful as it is long. Originally named Passyunk Square, it opened to the public in August, 1874. On October 13, 1954 the Passyunk Square was renamed Columbus Square at a ceremony attended by Mayor Tate, the Italian Consul General, and civic groups. In 1983, the park was officially renamed Columbus-DiProspero Playground, after Anthony DiProspero, a long-time community advocate who served as the recreation center leader for two decades, from about 1950 to 1970. The park has remained a center of neighborhood life for decades with the recreation center, playground, and ball fields hosting residents from the surrounding blocks and beyond for athletic, social, and civic activities.

About Matthias Baldwin Park

423 N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Commissioned in 1981, the Matthias Baldwin Park was designed as an environmental sculpture, a two-acre landscape designed by world-renowned artist Athena Tacha and completed in 1991. Guests tend to immediately notice it’s the large oval center that is cut into curvy wedge terraces which rise from 6 inches to 7 feet. Planted with masses of perennials and low-maintenance shrubs, large waves of color and shape create an urban meadow that flows into the 9 clusters of large vertical rock formations. A historical marker honoring Matthias Baldwin and his locomotive works stands in the northwest corner of the park.

About Schuylkill Banks

Walnut Street and Schuylkill River

Schuylkill Banks is a Philadelphia riverfront destination located south of the Fairmount Water Works Dam. Schuylkill Banks is part of the Schuylkill River Trail, a 23-mile link from Philadelphia to Valley Forge National Historical Park, and part of the nationally designated Schuylkill River National Heritage Area. You can find Parks on Tap set up right under the Walnut Street Bridge.

ABOUT PARKS ON TAP AND HISTORY

Parks on Tap kicked off in 2016 to engage the Philadelphia community and give back to the neighborhood parks. A portion of all proceeds every year are donated to help restore and maintain Philly’s parks. Thanks to Parks on Tap’s past donations, improvements have included trail work and maintenance, tree plantings, new signage, free music, movie programs, and more.

As always, Parks on Tap’s expenses are completely shouldered by FCM Hospitality. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation’s only operational expense is the hiring of seasonal employees to help with the management of the program. Parks on Tap continues to donate a portion of all proceeds to Philadelphia Parks and Recreation to reinvest into Philly’s parks.

Parks on Tap is located inside some of Philadelphia’s best outdoor locations. Each park is accessible via public transportation, car, or ride-sharing app. If driving, guests are strongly encouraged to not leave any valuables in their vehicles. Bikes are not permitted inside the beer garden. Limited bike parking is available, but patrons should bring their own lock.

ABOUT FCM HOSPITALITY

FCM Hospitality is a Philadelphia-based hospitality and entertainment company, managing bars, restaurants, and seasonal pop-ups throughout the region. The company is owned by Avram Hornik, a leader with more than 20 years in the hospitality industry, who has developed some the city’s most popular permanent and temporary venues such as Morgan’s Pier, Concourse Dance Bar, Lola’s Garden Ardmore, Liberty Point, Craft Hall, and more.

For More Information:

http://www.parksontap.com/