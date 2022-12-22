pFriem Family Brewers Selects Columbia Distributing to Grow Brand in Washington

KENT, Washington – Columbia Distributing announced that it has entered into a distribution partnership with pFriem Family Brewers in the state of Washington. The Oregon-based brewery and tasting room was founded in 2012 in Hood River and has seen growing popularity throughout the Pacific Northwest over the past decade.

Columbia Distributing, the Pacific Northwest’s largest distributor of total beverage alcohol and nonalcoholic products, has a strong history of expanding local brand favorites. President and CEO Chris Steffanci is enthusiastic about pFriem’s strong growth potential in Washington. “We’re honored that the pFriem family and its ownership team have put their confidence and trust in us. They may be new to the Columbia family, but we’ve been watching their growth closely over the years and we know they have many fans and a big following. Columbia is proud to continue building on that here in Washington.”

pFriem has an incredibly diverse portfolio with 100+ beers per year. They are especially proud of their lager program, with Pilsner at the forefront. There is a growing need to get this variety into the hands of the beer consumer.

“We are thrilled for our opportunity to work with Columbia Distributing in Washington state,” said Josh pFriem, Brewmaster and Co-Founder of pFriem. “Their commitment to high-quality service and a deep distribution footprint will help us get pFriem beer to all the places where our customers are looking for us. Timing is everything and now is the right time and place for us to make this move in Washington.”

pFriem expressed gratitude for the hard work and dedication of its current distributors in helping to grow the brand in Washington. With this transition, the brewery expects to continue expanding its presence in the state and accelerate its investments in such an important market. The partnership with Columbia will allow pFriem to strengthen its on-premise draft business which is critical to their strategy, and at the same time will help them broaden their package distribution to new classes of trade.

pFriem, who grew up in the Seattle area and studied at Western Washington University in Bellingham, added, “It’s a special feeling to see pFriem beer at bars and restaurants, and on shelves in the local markets where I spent my formative years. This move to Columbia will help us grow in a part of the Northwest that holds a dear place in my heart”.

About pFriem Family Brewers

pFriem Family Brewers (pronounced “freem”) is a Northwest and European-inspired brewery and tasting room in Hood River, OR. Founded in 2012, pFriem has experienced incredible growth in the past decade and has earned prestigious awards, including being named GABF® 2018 Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year, Three-Time Brewery of the Year by the Beer Connoisseur, and numerous medals in national and international brewing competitions. Best known for artisanal beers influenced by the great brewers of Europe while staying true to homegrown roots in the Pacific Northwest, pFriem craft beers are unmistakably unique in both flavor and balance.

About Columbia Distributing

Since 1935, Columbia Distributing has helped build some of the best-known brands in the beverage business. Today Columbia Distributing and its 2,800 teammates service over 24,000 retail customers covering more than 135,000 square miles in Oregon and Washington. Columbia’s success is based on the deep-rooted tradition of delivering quality products, timely service and a genuine concern for customers’ needs. This is achieved by providing ongoing, sustainable opportunities and growth for its teammates, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities.

For More Information:

https://www.coldist.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/pFriem-PressRelease-ColumbiaDistribution-Dec-22-FINAL.pdf