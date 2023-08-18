Pelican Brewing’s Iconic Beer Gets a New Look + Intro of Hop Water

PACIFIC CITY, Ore.— Nearly three decades after its first release, Pelican Brewing Company’s Kiwanda gets a new look to reflect its coastal home, independent spirit and classic, clean and crisp flavors. The new branding – found across its packaging and advertising – pays homage to the inspiring landscapes and adventures of the Pacific Northwest, capturing the essence of a region where cubicles are traded for shorebreak at a moment’s notice, iconic summits are celebrated with backyard kickbacks, and city days are toasted with local pints.

Back in 1996, Pelican Brewing co-founder and brewmaster Darron Welch created Kiwanda as Pelican’s first-ever seasonal offering. The overwhelming demand and unwavering love from beer enthusiasts made it a year-round staple in Pelican’s line up. While the packaged look has changed, the award-winning recipe has not, with the same golden hue, floral aroma, refreshing body, and clean, snappy finish that has earned it 62 awards.

“Kiwanda has always reflected our roots, with its name celebrating Cape Kiwanda, the heart of our Oregon Coast town and the birthplace of Pelican Brewing Company,” says Welch. “With this refreshed look, combined with the same classic taste, we aim to convey the true spirit of the region that rings true in our brews – adventurous, inspiring, approachable and united around the love of great beer.”

“When we combine our lifelong passions, deep connections, and love for the Pacific Northwest, something truly magical happens,” said Mary Jones, Founder and CEO of Pelican Brewing Company. “Kiwanda was created to embody the camaraderie and togetherness that the Pacific Northwest is renowned for, making every conversation and every sunset shared with our beer an unforgettable experience. We are excited to continue its legacy and evolution with this brand refresh.”

Kiwanda can be found at any of Pelican Brewing’s four coastal taprooms as well as on store shelves wherever Pelican Brewing Company is sold. Fans can also get a taste of Kiwanda at the Cape Kiwanda LongboardClassic, where Pelican Brewing Company will be pouringpints as the title sponsor of Oregon’s largest surf competition.

About Pelican Brewing Company

Born at the beach in 1996, Pelican Brewing Company is Oregon’s only beachfront brew pub and one of the state’s most decorated craft breweries with over 450 awards. And nearly three decades later, the brewery is still proudly independent and locally-owned and operated. Pelican Brewing prides itself on being playful, but not frivolous – brewing each beer with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican Brewing operates three coastal brewpubs in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and Siletz Bay, as well as a production facility and taproom in Tillamook, Oregon. Pelican Brewing beers can be found at any of their locations, as well as in stores across Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

For More Information:

https://pelicanbrewing.com/