Paulaner USA Launches Paulaner Radler Weizen 0.0%, a Premium Alcohol-Free Beer

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.— Paulaner USA, the U.S. importer of the renowned Paulaner Brewery portfolio and top-tier alcohol beverage brands, is proud to announce the launch of Paulaner Weizen Radler 0.0%, an exceptional alcohol-free beer set to enter the market this month. The new launch comes at a time where consumers are searching for low calorie, alcohol-free alternatives, but unwilling to compromise on taste or quality. The new Paulaner Weizen Radler 0.0% delivers, and is meticulously crafted using only the finest ingredients, blending tradition and innovation to deliver its world-class, flavorful experience without the alcohol content.

Maintaining the brewery’s long-standing commitment to excellence, this latest creation caters to consumers seeking an elevated and refreshing beverage choice. Steve Hauser, President and CEO of Paulaner USA, stated, “As the demand for non-alcoholic alternatives continues to rise in the United States, it is important for the brewery to craft a brew that meets the needs of this growing customer base. With the launch of Paulaner Weizen Radler 0.0%, we’re thrilled to release what we know to be a great choice for consumers searching for this alternative.”

With the distinctive Paulaner taste, Paulaner Weizen Radler 0.0% is a testament to the brand’s brewing expertise and proven dedication to delivering an unparalleled drinking experience. Brewed to perfection, this new addition to the Paulaner portfolio stays true to the Paulaner brand, offering an alcohol-free experience without sacrificing flavor or craftsmanship.

Paulaner Weizen Radler 0.0% is set to hit shelves nationwide this month, allowing customers to savor the excellence of Paulaner in a refreshing, alcohol-free form.

About Paulaner USA

Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains, New York, and imports Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Tsingtao and Fuller’s.

About Paulaner

The Paulaner Brewery is one of the largest breweries in Munich, Bavaria in Germany and is part of the Paulaner Brewery Group. The Paulaner Brewery Group unites the brands Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Auer Bräu, Hopf and Thurn and Taxis. Since 1634, Paulaner has represented the finest brewing tradition for top quality crafted beer specialties in Germany and world-wide. Founded (and still being brewed) in Munich, Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr are two of the six brands allowed to be served at the world-famous Oktoberfest.

