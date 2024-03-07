Outer Range Brewing Expands Internationally With Second Location in the French Alps

Take an adventure into the heart of the French Alps as Outer Range Brewing, Colorado’s renowned craft brewery and après hub, proudly announces the grand opening of its second location. Driven by a passion to evolve as brewers and inspired by the dynamic craft beer scene in Europe, Outer Range Brewing takes a monumental leap unveiling its second location in the French Alps.

\Celebrated for its award-winning mastery and cherished as a favorite in the Rockies, Outer Range Brewery is now making waves in France. Situated at the base of Mont Blanc in Sallanches, France, the new establishment serves as a mountain brewery catering to the local community and nearby resorts such as Chamonix, Megève, and Saint-Gervais-les-Bains. Embodying the same spirit as its original Frisco location, Sallanches is surrounded by iconic mountains and communities deeply rooted in outdoor recreation.

In the pursuit of brewing excellence, Outer Range invested in identical brew systems for both the U.S. and French locations. This ensures a harmonious consistency in the beers crafted on both continents. The tap list at Outer Range French Alps features a selection of familiar flagship brews and an exciting new lineup inspired by the techniques of European brewers. European and American brewers will seamlessly rotate between these two brewing havens to foster a dynamic exchange of techniques and ideas.

“We envisioned our next brewing frontier as a catalyst for our growth, a place that would transform us into an international mountain brewery,” said Lee Cleghorn, the visionary Co-Founder and head brewer of Outer Range Brewing. “Guided by our mantra, ‘Leave the Life Below,’ we sought a location that embodied our values on a grand scale, and what better stage than the birthplace of après ski itself—the French Alps. Melding European and American brewing expertise, we strive to create the very best beer imaginable. Let the cross-continental adventure begin!”

Spanning 20,000 square feet, the French Alps location offers an inviting space with 200 indoor seats and floor-to-ceiling views of Mont Blanc, offering food from Chicken Scratch, a dedicated Nashville hot chicken restaurant, plus Conflict Coffee, a new coffee roasting endeavor by the group sourcing coffee from conflict regions and eventually reinvesting back into those places.

Outer Range French Alps is now open to the public at 531 Rue de Capitaine Bulle, Sallanches, FR and they will be celebrating the location’s grand opening on April 20, 2024. The grand opening of Outer Range Brewing’s Sallanches location marks a significant milestone in the brewery’s expansion, promising patrons an immersive experience in the heart of the French Alps.

For More Information:

https://outerrange.com