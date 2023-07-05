Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company Announces July Beer Releases

DENVER, Colo.— Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company (OMF) announces their July beer lineup which includes a new West Coast IPA, the next edition from OMF’s experimental IPA series Wave Motion, a returning favorite, and a refreshing mixed-culture spritz that took nearly a year to make.

“We’re inspired by what our friends at American Solera are doing and wanted to combine our shared love of using wine grapes in beer to create an ultra refreshing spritz style beer,” says OMF Head Brewer and Co-Owner Jan Chodkowski. “Jan and James is the ultimate hybrid wine/beer cooler that is sure to be the quintessential summer refresher.”

Available Saturday, July 1:

Jan & James Field Spritz is a beer and wine hybrid that is a collaboration with American Solera Brewery out of Tulsa, OK. This 4.9% ABV beer/wine hybrid is blended with Rosé of Merlot and Raspberry and bottle conditioned (open carefully) to produce tropical fruit aromas and a light dry finish. Available on draft and in 750-milliliter bottles.

Available Saturday, July 8:

Robot Fiasco is a brand new West Coast IPA that will make clear beer lovers swoon. The 7% ABV IPA is hopped with Simcoe, El Dorado, and Mosaic hops to provide flavors of citrus, tropical fruit and a hint of classic west coast pine, all of which balances this classic west coast style. Available on draft and in 16-ounce cans.

Available Saturday, July 15:

Riot of Color, OMF’s highly popular Berliner-Weisse, makes its appearance just in time for the heat of the summer. Brewed with mango and lime, this 5.5% ABV sour is juicy and refreshing with a tropical fruit explosion that will have you coming back for more. Available on draft and in 16-ounce cans.

Available Saturday, July 29:

Wave Motion: Ochre is the sixth installment coming out of OMF’s rotating experimental IPA series. This 6.8% Hazy IPA is hopped with Ahhhroma hops, hops exclusively from Glacier Hops Ranch, that produces bold tropical fruit flavors such as pineapple, pear, mango and lime flavors. This beer is available on draft and in 16-ounce cans.

About Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Established in 2012, Our Mutual Friend is a relaxed brewery and taproom in Denver, CO whose goal is to create world-class beer using local ingredients whenever possible and serve as a gathering place for the Five Points neighborhood. This small but mighty brewery has earned acclaim and numerous awards with eight GABF medals, including a gold medal for Saison Trystero and silver medal for Biere Ovale in 2022, and a 2018 gold medal for Saison Trystero at World Beer Cup.

