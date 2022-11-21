Our Mutual Friend Brewing Co. Celebrates Year 10 on December 10

DENVER, Colorado – Our Mutual Friend Brewing Co. (OMF) is celebrating ten years of brewing and slinging beer at their RiNo taproom (2810 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205) on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

OMF, which launched in 2012, was one of the first breweries to open in RiNo. The small but mighty brewery started on a 31-gallon brew system and would later grow to a 10-barrel brew system, increasing capacity to brew styles that the brewery loves, such as lagers, saisons, and IPAs. As OMF approaches year ten this December, the intentionally-minded Denver brewery looks to 2023 with a continued focus on providing a taproom that’s comfortable and safe and producing hand-crafted and quality beer made with local ingredients.

To commemorate ten years in business, OMF will be sellinglimited edition Year 10 glassware. For the first hour that OMF is open, guests can purchase the glassware and 750-milliliter bottle of Year 10 Saison for $10; after that, beer lovers can purchase the 750-milliliter bottle for $16 and glassware for $8.

“For the Year 10 Saison I wanted to go back to some of the earliest beers I brewed and look for inspiration there. I had made some orange blossom honey saisons when I first started brewing and thought that would be an awesome place to start,” says OMF Head Brewer and Co-Owner Jan Chodkowski. “The orange blossom honey gives this beer a beautiful orange honey color as well as some cool citrus aromatics with the flavor of the beer being fruity and malt and a little spicy from the rye.”

The following anniversary beers will be available on December 10:

Year 10 Saison – brewed with orange blossom honey, Colorado pilsner, wheat and rye malt, and bottle-conditioned with the same honey. Available in 750-milliliter bottles and on draft

Stjørdalsøl – a Norwegian-Style Ale made with barley that is grown and malted by Colorado Malting Company that is then smoked over European-sourced alderwood. Available in 12-ounce cans and on draft

Berkeley Supply IPA – brewed in collaboration with Berkeley Supply Company to celebrate their 10th anniversary, this 6.3% ABV West Coast IPA is hopped with Citra, Centennial, Amarilla, Chinook and Colorado Medusa hops

Pro – the beer that started it all. This Blonde Ale is brewed with 100 percent Colorado ingredients. On Dec. 10 only, beer lovers can purchase a six-pack of Pro for $10

“We also wanted to celebrate our beer Pro for our 10 year anniversary as it’s a beer we re-worked from one of our original beers called Proletariat. Our taproom and our beer is for everybody and Pro is a beer that represents that for us. So come by and have a beer with us as we celebrate 10 years!” says Chodkowski.

All OMF anniversary special releases and specialty glassware will be available beginning Dec. 10, while supplies last. Pit Fiend will also be on deck serving up delicious fare.

About Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Established in 2012, Our Mutual Friend is a relaxed brewery and taproom in Denver, CO whose goal is to create world-class beer using local ingredients whenever possible and serve as a gathering place for the Five Points neighborhood. This small but mighty brewery has earned acclaim and awards with a 2018 gold medal for Saison Trystero at World Beer Cup and six Great American Beer Festival medals, including a silver medal in the Mixed-Culture Brett Beer category for Biere Ovale and a gold medal for Inner Light in the Australian Pale Ale category in 2021.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/omfyear10