Orchard Skate Shop Teams Up With Castle Island Brewing To Create Castle Cruiser

BOSTON, Massachusetts – Castle Island Brewing Company has teamed up with Boston-based skate shop Orchard to create CASTLE CRUISER, a 5.0% ABV dry-hopped pilsner perfect for the return of spring and skate season. You can find limited amounts of this beer at select bars and liquor stores throughout Massachusetts beginning this week, as well as special co-branded hats, tees, hooded sweatshirts and an online skate deck pre-order available at both Orchard’s

With Castle Island Brewing’s second taproom opening in September of 2021 and Orchard cutting the ribbon for their North End storefront last month, the two teams had a lot of common ground as a jumping off point for this collaboration, but a moment of fate sealed the deal.

“This past winter I was in line at my local package store waiting to purchase a 4-pack of (Castle Island’s pale ale) Candlepin, one of my go-to after work refreshments;” said Orchard owner Armin Bachman. “I noticed their new branding uses a similar font as Orchard and got lost in a daydream about getting the opportunity to work with a local brewery on a project. The next day, in a moment of serendipitous manifestation, we got an email from longtime friend of the shop Ray (Trotta, Creative Designer for CIBC) asking if we would be down to collaborate on a beer together…the timing was unreal!” Bachmann continues, “We have a personal connection with every brand we carry at the shop, and we couldn’t be more stoked to work with Ray and the Castle Island team on our first beer collaboration.”

Castle Cruiser (Photo courtesy of Reagan Byrne Creative) Creative designer for Castle Island, Ray Trotta, spearheaded the effort to combine two worlds he’s so familiar with: craft beer and skateboarding. “About 14 years ago, I made my way into the original Orchard shop in Mission Hill for the first time. From then on, I’d always go there for new gear. I met a ton of friends skating their ramp and attending their art shows back in the day,” Trotta said. “Knowing nothing pairs better after a long session skating with friends than a few cold ones, we reached out and asked if Armin and the Orchard crew wanted to collaborate on a beer together. We ended up creating the vision for Castle Cruiser together and I’m so glad to see it finally come to life.” A limited run of 50 of these Castle Cruiser decks will be available for pre-order on Orchard’s website beginning at noon EST, Friday, April 8th.

An easy drinking stretch-in-a-can for the weekend warrior warm-up or after session cool-down, this crispy Italian-style Pilsner combines a classic malt bill with the perfect touch of Huell Melon and Saphir hops.

About Castle Island Brewing Co.

Castle Island is an award-winning brewery dedicated to the idea that beer should be inclusive, approachable, and excellent. Established in 2015, Castle Island has built a reputation for quality and consistency with beers like Keeper, the company’s flagship IPA, and Fiver, a hazy IPA that supports five local non-profits, plus a variety of year-round and limited release offerings. Their original location in Norwood, MA is home to a taproom and production facility, which is open to the public daily. In 2021 they opened a new location in South Boston, MA, three short miles down the road from the brewery’s namesake landmark. This new taproom offers guests a lineup of South Boston-exclusive beers, along with award-winning South Shore-style bar pizza from Bardo’s. Castle Island’s beer can be found in bars, restaurants, and liquor stores throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

For More Information:

https://castleislandbeer.com