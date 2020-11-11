OneCircle Increases North America Footprint with Country Malt Group Partnership

OneCircle, the global leader in PET kegs, has dramatically increased its presence in the US and Canada with the appointment of market-leading Country Malt Group as an official reseller of KeyKeg and UniKeg. Today’s announcement is a vital part of OneCircle’s global growth plan as it consolidates its position as the market leader in sustainable packaging.

The Country Malt Group (CMG) is part of Great Western Malting, the oldest malting company in the western United States, operating malt plants in Vancouver, Washington, and Pocatello, Idaho. CMG operates 13 warehouses, distributing malt, hops, and other brewing supplies, located in California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington in the United States as well as British Columbia, Alberta, Toronto, and Nova Scotia in Canada.

Founded in 1995, and now with over 200 years of combined brewery and brewing experience, CMG serves thousands of breweries and distilleries throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. They are committed to providing the craft beverage industry with premier brands, the highest-quality ingredients, and exceptional service, with expeditious delivery times. Now, they are adding market-leading packaging – KeyKeg and UniKeg – to their offering thanks to the new relationship with OneCircle.

CMG was chosen to become an official reseller because they meet OneCircle’s strict criteria of sustainability, innovation, growth, efficiency, and quality.

Matt Letki, Director of North American Commercial Sales at The Country Malt Group, said: “Adding packaging to our offer is an exciting step for meeting the changing needs of our customers. Our warehouse infrastructure and distribution system are second to none and mean that we can help breweries reduce supply chain costs and give them access to high-quality packaging and supplies in very short timetables.”

One Circle commented: “North America is a challenging market in terms of size and scale, but one of great opportunity. The new partnership with Country Malt Group means that KeyKeg and UniKeg will be readily available across the region and ensures customers will have the best possible service, flexibility, and technical expertise.”

Both KeyKeg and UniKeg are 100% recyclable, and 30% of a KeyKeg and UniKeg are made from circular used material. The kegs provide significant sustainability benefits, including reduced CO2 emissions and water use, and there’s no need for harsh cleaning chemicals.

For more information about OneCircle’s products and services, visit www.onecirclecommunity.com.

To view the Country Malt Group offering of KeyKeg & UniKeg, visit www.shop.countrymalt.com/pages/onecircle