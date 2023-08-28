Old Klaverack Brewing Unveils Highly Anticipated Oktoberfest Lager

HUDSON, N.Y.— Old Klaverack Brewing, a name synonymous with quality, innovation, and community engagement in the brewing industry, is thrilled to announce the release of its newest masterpiece: the Oktoberfest Lager. Renowned for its diverse range of meticulously handcrafted beers, Old Klaverack Brewing has once again raised the bar by capturing the essence of tradition while embracing innovation.

Nestled in the heart of the Hudson Valley, Old Klaverack Brewing has garnered a well-deserved reputation as a trailblazing pioneer in the craft beer scene. From its hop-forward IPAs that awaken the palate to its barrel-aged stouts that tantalize the senses, the brewery’s commitment to pushing boundaries has captivated beer enthusiasts throughout the region.

Old Klaverack Brewing’s dedication to excellence has been recognized with accolades such as the prestigious “Matthew Vassar Cup” and multiple Gold and Silver medals in their already impressive repertoire. These achievements not only reflect the brewery’s unwavering commitment to producing exceptional brews but also solidify its position as an industry leader.

The unveiling of the Oktoberfest Lager marks a significant milestone for Old Klaverack Brewing, as it pays homage to the rich brewing traditions of Oktoberfest while infusing a touch of contemporary craftsmanship. This limited-edition lager boasts a harmonious blend of time-honored techniques and innovative brewing practices, resulting in a beer that captures the spirit of celebration and camaraderie.

“We are excited to introduce our Oktoberfest Lager to beer enthusiasts who share our passion for both tradition and innovation,” said Erik Bell, Brewmaster at Old Klaverack Brewing. “This beer is a testament to our dedication to delivering an authentic and memorable experience with every sip.”

The Oktoberfest Lager’s flavor profile showcases the expertise of Old Klaverack Brewing’s brewing team. With its balanced maltiness, subtle hops, and a smooth finish, this lager promises to be a delightful companion for festive gatherings, cozy evenings, and everything in between.

As the leaves begin to turn and the air carries a crispness, Old Klaverack Brewing invites you to raise a glass of their Oktoberfest Lager in celebration of tradition, craftsmanship, and the spirit of innovation.

For More Information:

https://www.oldklaverackbrewery.com/