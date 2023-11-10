Ohio Craft Brewers Conference Coming to Toledo

Brewing industry professionals from around Ohio and across the country will convene in Toledo for the Ohio Craft Brewers Conference presented by The Cincinnati Insurance Companies. The ninth annual conference will be held Jan. 17-18, 2024 at the Glass City Center. This year’s conference agenda will feature 30 seminars and panel discussions on a broad range of brewing industry topics.

The Ohio Craft Brewers Association organizes this annual educational event as part of the group’s mission to promote, preserve, diversify and unify Ohio’s craft brewing industry.

The conference features a keynote address each day in addition to seminars covering technical brewing, beer sales and marketing, business administration and other topics. There is also a specific focus on brewery startup issues, both for newly established breweries and those still in the planning stages.

Michael Varda will deliver the first keynote address on Wednesday, Jan. 17, focusing on an analysis of craft beer consumer behavior and motivations. Varda’s firm, Craft Beer Advisory Services, is the first and only full-service market research firm exclusively dedicated to the craft beer industry.

Craft beer educator, author and consultant Randy Mosher will deliver the day two keynote on Thursday, Jan. 18, addressing the science of tasting and how to integrate those principles into the creation of beer. In addition to writing the influential books Tasting Beer and The Brewer’s Companion, Mosher is also a partner in Forbidden Root, with brewery locations in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio.

“In a mature craft beer market, breweries need to focus on setting themselves up for sustainable success in the years to come,” said Ohio Craft Brewers Association executive director Mary MacDonald. “Our educational conference gives everyone in the industry an opportunity to learn from each other and make connections that will help their small businesses.”

Organizers expect more than 650 industry professionals to attend this year’s event. The conference trade show will also offer 100 businesses the opportunity to exhibit their goods and services that support Ohio’s 430 independent craft breweries.

Individuals and trade show exhibitors can register for the 2024 Ohio Craft Brewers Conference at ohiocraftbeer.org/conference. Ohio Craft Brewers Association members receive discounts on individual registration as well as trade show exhibitor spaces. Information on association membership is available at ohiocraftbeer.org/memberships/

A detailed schedule of events including seminars, receptions and evening activities is available at the conference website.

About Ohio Craft Brewers Association

Founded in 2007, the Ohio Craft Brewers Association is a nonprofit guild that exists to promote, preserve, diversify and unify Ohio’s craft brewing industry. We aspire to be recognized as the industry leader at both state and national levels for preserving the art of making high-quality, unique craft beer; to serve as the unified voice for craft brewers across the state; to advocate on behalf of the Ohio craft beer industry; to contribute to systemic, local community development by driving economic and job growth, while creating experiences that bring people together; to promote safe, responsible enjoyment of Ohio craft beer; and to serve as a beacon for local production and manufacturing through craft beer, resulting in diverse choices for consumers.

For More Information:

https://ohiocraftbeer.org/conference