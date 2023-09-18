Oak Road Brewery Supports Travis Manion Heroes Run with Re-Release of #NeverForget IPA

SUMMERVILLE, S.C.— Oak Road Brewery is honored to re-release its’ #NeverForget juice IPA beer in support of the Travis Manion Heroes Run on September 16, 2023. #NeverForget, brewed in collaboration with Charleston Memorial Stair Climb and Oak Road Brewery’s own Women in Brewing initiative pays tribute to the 412 First Responders lost on 9/11.

“As a tribute to those 412 First Responders who lost their lives on 9/11, we are extremely honored to brew #NeverForget and support organizations such as The Charleston Memorial Stair Climb and the Travis Manion Foundation who ensure we never forget those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Erin Cox, Co-Owner and Women in Brewing Head Brewer.

#NeverForget will be re-released on Thursday, September 14, between 5 – 9 PM at Oak Road Brewery, located at 108 E 3rd N St. Summerville, SC 29483. This juicy IPA made with mosaic, citra, and el dorado hops will only be available for a limited time through the taproom and special 4-packs of cans to go.

Participants of the Travis Manion Heroes Run can pick up their race packets from Oak Road Brewery during the re-release on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

About Oak Road Brewery

Founded in 2015 by Ben Bankey, Brian Cox, Erin Cox, and Brad Mallettin Summerville, South Carolina, Oak Road Brewery, has mastered the art of lagering local German-inspired beers that are approachable and unpretentious. With a mission of creating a relaxing and fun atmosphere, Oak Road Brewery is dedicated to keeping it local and making Summerville a destination for beer drinkers everywhere. As part of this mission, Oak Road Brewery has received many accolades since opening its doors more than seven years ago. Local, regional, and national accolades include a U.S. Open Beer Championship Gold Medal winner, multiple medals from U.S. Beer Wars and South Carolina Brewers Guild, and Summerville and Greater Dorchester Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year Award.

For More Information:

https://www.oakroadbrewery.com/